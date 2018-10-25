10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Colorado Railroad Museum, 17155 W. 44th Ave., Golden. For all ages. Tickets: $5 children (under 2, free); $10 seniors; $15 adults; museum members, free; coloradorailroadmuseum.org. Grounds open at 9 a.m. Info: 800-365-6263.
Something else: Haunted Railroad Museum’s Paranormal After-Hours Tour hosted by Code 3 Paranormal from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday. For ages 12 and up. After a safety briefing, attendees form four groups, each of which spends 25 minutes in four locations: Caboose 10404, Caboose 404, RPO Car and CB&Q 96 Car. Tickets must be purchased in advance: $25 ($20 museum members), coloradorailroadmuseum.org. Dress warmly and wear closed-toe shoes.
What could be better than trick-or-treating for Halloween? The Colorado Railroad Museum has upped the holiday fun ante with its Trick or Treat Train.
Don your favorite costume and visit Railroad Halloween Town for safe trick-or-treating, then hop a ride on a vintage passenger car powered by a historical Denver & Rio Grande steam locomotive all day Saturday or Sunday at the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden. Conductors and engineers in full costume will run the train rides. Admission includes unlimited rides, access to the museum grounds and trick-or-treating.
“We’ve got 15 acres, which we decorate to provide a not-so-scary Halloween. We don’t do the blood and gore. It’s a kid-friendly Halloween event aimed at younger kiddos, but we get all ages,” said Danielle Ghear, museum event and volunteer manager. “Kids can trick-or-treat around the museum grounds and visit candy stations. Our candy sponsors are Enstrom Candies, which is providing chocolate petites, and King Soopers, which donated $100 in candy.”
The train will stop at the “not so spooky” Haunted Railcar and the Olde Railroaders Silly Graveyard. The fun includes a straw-bale maze, wandering magician, tattoo caboose for temporary Halloween tattoos, face painting, food vendors, kettle corn, shaved ice and a photo stop with professional fall portraits by Mama Chicken Photography in front of the Pumpkin Patch cart. Museum mascot Spike the Railroad Dog will be available for photos. Donate Life will provide education during the weekend.
“We’ve done the Trick or Treat Train for as long as I can remember,” Ghear said. “More than 2,000 people attended over the two days last year, and we are anticipating a huge crowd this year. We’ve seen it grow each year for the last three years pretty substantially. People come from all over the state.”
On-site parking is free, and overflow parking will be available on Salvia Street and in the Tony Grampsas Memorial Sports Complex.
The museum also does a Dinosaur Express Train in July, a Bunny Express Train at Easter and a Father’s Day Train, all free for members.
MICHELLE KARAS, THE GAZETTE, MICHELLE.KARAS@GAZETTE.COM