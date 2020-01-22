Pop star Alicia Keys will bring her hits — spanning the last two decades — to Denver later this year.
Keys will play the Bellco Theatre, located inside Denver's Colorado Convention Center, on Aug. 27.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday and will be available at livenation.com, AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.
Before she won 15 Grammy awards and became a household name, Keys made her debut with the 2001 album, "Songs In A Minor." She has since put out five more albums, each adding to her array of hits, from “No One” to “If I Ain’t Got You” to “Girl on Fire."
Her songbook is about to get longer with the upcoming release of her seventh album, called "Alicia." It's due out March 20.
In support of her first new music since 2016, Keys has announced Alicia: The World Tour, which kicks off in Ireland and includes a stop at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, where Keys is from.
If you can't wait for more from Keys, she'll be hosting the Grammys, which airs Sunday on CBS.