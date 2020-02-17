“Hunters”
Cast: Al Pacino (“The Godfather,” “Scarface”), Logan Lerman (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”), Jerrika Hinton (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Josh Radnor (“How I Met Your Mother”), Saul Rubinek (“Unforgiven”), Dylan Baker (“Damages”), Greg Austin (“Mr. Selfridge”)
Airs: The series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Feb. 21.
The premise: It’s 1977 and unbeknownst to almost everyone, New York City is teeming with Nazis. They’re silently working in the shadows, conspiring to create a Fourth Reich. A diverse group called the Hunters, led by Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), is tracking these devious devils down and will do whatever it takes to bring their evil cabal to justice.
“Hunters” is created by David Weil. Academy Award winner Jordan Peele (“Get Out”) is an executive producer on the series.
Highs: With its historical fiction plot line, it’s penchant for sporadic violence and touches of dark humor, “Hunters” has a style and vibe that Quentin Tarantino would be proud of. But this series is much more than a revenge fantasy filled with unusual characters murdering their way through a non-linear story.
“Hunters” has a substantial weight to its narrative and paradoxically a light comedic touch. This odd combination surprisingly provides its characters with a well-rounded development that’s rarely seen in a television series. This unique approach to character evolution is best exemplified through Jonah (Logan Lerman), a 19-year-old New Yorker who lives with his grandmother.
When we first meet Jonah, he seems like a typical teenager. He enjoys talking about the newly released “Star Wars” film with his friends, works in a comic book shop and has a crush on the girl across the street. But when tragedy strikes, Jonah’s life takes a drastic turn and he learns secrets about his beloved grandmother that seem too far fetched to be real.
With the help of Meyer Offerman, a long-time friend of his grandmother, Jonah discovers there was much more to his safta than he ever knew. Through hidden letters Jonah unearths, viewers witness flashbacks to the atrocities experienced by his grandmother, her family and other Jewish people during World War II. These scenes, which take place in ghettos or concentration camps, are devastating to watch but instantly link you to the cause she and her friends, that Jonah never knew existed, are fighting for - wiping out the Nazis that are hiding in New York.
This leaves Jonah conflicted. Even though, as Meyer points out, he has an intimate relationship with death. Jonah’s mother died in childbirth, his great-grandparents were shot in street and his uncle died in the Korean War. He knows Nazis are evil but torturing and murdering people, no matter the justification, feels wrong.
Guiding Jonah is Meyer Offerman, the leader and the person bankrolling the Hunters. Pacino is fantastic in the role, showing a side you rarely see in his characters. Patient, caring and wise, Meyer is a gentle man. But underneath the weary glances and witty quips, there’s a rage boiling within. Few actors could pull off such a delicate emotional balance.
“Hunters” is filled with several other memorable individuals. A clever FBI detective (Jerrika Hinton), a washed up actor (Josh Radnor) and a Nazi working undercover in the U.S. government (Dylan Baker) are all scene stealers. But the most fascinating secondary character is Travis, played by Greg Austin in a breakout role. A Nazi fixer and hitman, he is devious, unrelenting and terrifying.
Lows: There were moments in the first three episodes where Jonah would have a daydream sequence. In one he’s dancing to a Bee Gees song, in another he’s picturing himself as character in an ensemble action movie akin to “The Dirty Dozen.” I found these humorous but a little out of place.
Grade: (A): The first scene of the premiere episode opens with an idyllic family gathering then goes to a place I never would have expected. From that point on I was hooked and devoured every episode I had access to. “Hunters” is a mind blowing romp that packs an emotional punch. It just might be the best Amazon TV series yet.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.