A trio of talented brothers is headed our way.

Indie pop group AJR will perform June 24 at Weidner Field. Singer-songwriters Jeremy Zucker and Em Beihold and indie pop trio Almost Monday will open the show. Tickets start at $51 and are on sale now. Go online to seatgeek.com/venues/weidner-field/tickets.

Adam, Jack and Ryan Metzger are the guys behind the consonants. The New York City band's fourth album, "OK Orchestra," was released in 2021. Their hits include "World's Smallest Violin," "I'm Ready," "Sober Up," "Burn the House Down" and "Way Less Sad."