Free tickets will be available Friday for an Armed Forces Day concert by the Air Force Academy Band.
The “Champions of Freedom” concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at Pikes Peak Center. The show is free and open to the public; tickets are required, however, as seating is limited. General admission tickets may be picked up at the Pikes Peak Center box office starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
The Colorado Springs Chorale will join the Academy Band’s 45-member Concert Band in the performance, which celebrates America's "enduring bond with Canada in defense of North America, and includes the traditional recognition of this year’s Pikes Peak Region’s Top Enlisted Performers," state a news release.
One of nine performing ensembles within the Academy Band, the Concert Band performs patriotic favorites to Broadway classics. The band is composed of active-duty airman musicians under the direction of Lt. Col. Daniel L. Price.
For more information, visit the U.S. Air Force Academy Band's website.