I don't have a football jersey to sport during the Super Bowl, but I know exactly who I'm rooting for when it comes to the 62nd Grammy Awards.
Ahead of the Grammys, airing on CBS at 6 p.m. Sunday, I picked my winners for six of the night's biggest categories.
If you're watching on Sunday, follow along with me on gazette.com. I'll be live blogging the show.
Song of the Year
Nominees: "Always Remember Us This Way" (Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna), "Bad Guy" (Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell), "Bring Me My Flowers Now" (Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker), "Hard Place" (Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins), "Lover" (Taylor Swift), "Norman (Expletive)" (Antonoff & Del Rey), "Someone You Loved" (Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman), "Truth Hurts" (Steven Cheung, Reed, Lizzo & Jesse Saint John)
Who should win: Ah, the most stacked category of the night. All of these songs have their own magical powers. “Someone You Loved” has the power to make you want to text your ex from five years ago. “Truth Hurts” has the power to make you stop whatever you were doing and sing along. And “Bring My Flowers Now” has the power to, well, make you want to order Tanya Tucker flowers. Right now. And then, there’s “Lover.” This is a songwriting award, and Swift, who wrote “Lover” all on her own, used a soft touch to make the love song of all love songs. I mean, she wrote what are now the world’s most romantic words: “Can I go where you go?” It’s what people will be singing for the next 50 years, at least, when they fall in love.
Album of the Year
Nominees: Bon Iver's "I,I," Lana Del Rey's "Norman (Expletive) Rockwell!," Billie Eilish's "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next," H.E.R.'s "I Used to Know Her," Lil Nas X's "7," Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) and Vampire Weekend's "Father of the Bride."
Who should win: Billie Eilish. And not just because it’s mind-blowingly impressive that she was born just 18 years ago. Each of the nominated albums have stand-out moments, but each track on “When We All Fall Asleep” is a must listen. And each shows off Eilish’s range, from the bombastic “bad guy” to the whispery “i love you.” It’s an album I could listen to repeatedly, from cover to cover, and never get bored.
Record of the Year
Nominees: Bon Iver's "Hey, Ma," Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," Ariana Grande's "7 Rings," H.E.R.'s "Hard Place," Khalid's "Talk," Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus), Lizzo's "Truth Hurts," Post Malone & Swae Lee's "Sunflower"
Who should win: It kind of feels like you’ve mastered a video game after memorizing all the parts to “Truth Hurts.” That’s the joy of Lizzo’s takeover hit. And the joy is unrelenting, from beginning to end. And, at this point, you probably know the exhilarating song from beginning to end, from “I just took a DNA test” to “Shampoo press, get you out of my hair.” This category recognizes the artist’s performance, which Lizzo knocks out, as well as the contributions of people behind the scenes (such as producers and engineers). “Truth Hurts” is packed with eccentricities and surprises that make the song that much more fun to play over and over.
Best New Artist
Nominees: Black Pumas, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank & The Bangas, Yola
Who should win: It means something that Maggie Rogers has formed such an intense connection with her fans in such a short time. Go to one of her concerts and you’ll see it. And you’ll see how Rogers goes all out, from her awkward (but lovable) dancing to how she speaks to the crowd as if each member is a close friend. Rogers gets personal, for sure, on her debut album, “Heard it in a Past Life." And her fans have made it clear they're here for it.
Best Pop Solo Performance
Nominees: "Spirit," Beyonce; "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish; "7 Rings," Ariana Grande; "Truth Hurts," Lizzo; "You Need To Calm Down," Taylor Swift
Who should win: Is my Taylor Swift bias showing? But, really, when “You Need to Calm Down” came out in June, it made waves that were anything but calm. It's catchy, clever and makes a statement. It has my vote, too, because of the star-studded accompanying music video. If Swift doesn't take home this award, we can bet she'll be cheering on the other nominees, A.K.A, "all the girls who are killing it."
Best Country Song
Nominees: "Bring My Flowers Now," (Tanya Tucker), "Girl Goin' Nowhere” (Ashley McBryde), "It All Comes Out In The Wash," (Miranda Lambert), "Some Of It," (Eric Church), "Speechless” (Dan + Shay)
Who should win: These songs are all quintessentially, delightfully, country. But the countriest? While that’s likely a three-way tie between the female nominees, I have to pick one. The brightest of the bunch, to me, is Lambert’s “It All Comes Out in the Wash.” She packs so much into this carefree number that offers timeless advice. An example: “You take the sin and the men and you throw 'em all in/And you put that sucker on spin.”