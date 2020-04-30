When tickets to Flying W Ranch’s grand reopening went on sale, they sold out in less than two hours.
Fans of the Flying W — a Colorado Springs staple since 1953 — were eager for the triumphant return of chuckwagon dinners and shows by the Flying W Wranglers. It already had been nearly eight years since the ranch was ravaged in the Waldo Canyon fire in 2012.
They’ll now have to wait longer.
Flying W’s highly anticipated reopening, originally scheduled for May 21, has been pushed back to June 26 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“If you could imagine waiting so long to open and being ready to open and then this happens, I can hardly describe it,” owner Leigh Ann Wolfe said. “It’s really tough on us.”
As crews worked to put the finishing touches on the new facility, with both indoor and outdoor attractions, Wolfe said she made the tough decision to delay within the past few weeks based on orders and statements from Gov. Jared Polis.
“We didn’t want to be part of something that wasn’t safe,” she said. “It’s out of our control. It’s out of everyone’s control.”