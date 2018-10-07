Maddie Marlow, left, and Tae Dye, known as the country music duo Maddie & Tae.
At the end of 2016, country music duo Maddie & Tae talked about goals for year ahead. They decided to call 2017 “the year of uncomfortability,” challenging themselves to get out of their safe zone as they worked on their sophomore album.
That phrase would prove prophetic. Two months later, their label, Dot Records, abruptly folded. Just like that, Nashville’s more promising youths — who had made a splash with their 2014 single, “Girl in a Country Song” — had an uncertain future.
The duo soon was scooped up by Universal Music Group Nashville. But those nerve-racking months between labels, when they worried that they might never release music again, had a profound effect on the 23-year-old singers.
As they worked on their second album with Universal last year, Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye threw themselves into writing as many songs as possible. The result was a “concept record,” to be released in early 2019, that tells about a relationship from beginning to end — the good, the bad and the ugly.
“It’s also a kind of a little deeper meaning for us, as that’s been our story the past couple of years,” Marlow said. “The highest of highs and lowest of lows.”
The first single is “Friends Don’t,” about two people who are scared to admit they have feelings for each other. The song hit a chord with their fans (the music video has nearly 4 million views) and cracked the Top 50 on country radio.
Although waiting to get a radio hit is common for artists in Nashville, Maddie & Tae had an unusually quick rise when they exploded out of the gate in 2014. The brash, funny “Girl in a Country Song” became a No. 1 smash as it took down popular “bro country” cliches and mocked the party songs about dudes drinking beer in trucks while tan girls in cutoff jeans sit in the passenger seat.
“Being the girl in a country song, how in the world did it go so wrong?” they lamented on the track, which poked fun at such hits as Jason Aldean’s “My Kinda Party” and Blake Shelton’s “Boys ‘Round Here.” It was risky to take aim at well-established singers, but fans loved it.
Their follow-up single, “Fly,” showed a more serious side and became a hit. Other sassy singles, “Shut Up and Fish” and “Sierra,” didn’t make much of an effect on the charts. As “Friends Don’t” from the new album tries to break through, Marlow and Dye are well aware of the gender imbalance on country radio. The Top 50 currently has only five solo females.
“There’s no easy way around the whole issue or easy answer to it,” Marlow said. “I’m still so baffled why there’s not more females on the chart ... but we kind of use it to make a positive thing, that we’re going to outwork everyone else.”
Meanwhile, they scored a coveted opening slot on Carrie Underwood’s arena tour, which kicks off in May. And as they keep penning songs, their rough patch last year taught them to write what they feel — which, even if unpleasant, often can lead to the best material.
“We don’t hide behind whatever we’re going through,” Marlow said. “We just write about it.”