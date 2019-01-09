The owner of one of the most prominent and influential comedy clubs in the country has received national media attention for her decision not to book comedian Louis C.K., who has admitted to sexually harassing women and threatening their careers if they came forward.
Wende Curtis, who started her career at Comedy Works as a cocktail waitress, bought the downtown Denver club in 2001 and expanded it to a Denver Tech Center location a few years later. She’s known for booking big acts like George Lopez and Bob Saget as well as discovering the next big up-and-coming comics.
A victim sent Curtis a one-sentence statement and a link to something she had written about what had happened to her. After reading it, Curtis said she knew she wasn’t going to let Louis C.K. perform at Comedy Works in the immediate future.
