She’s not sure why, but Marcia Stockton always knew she’d make it back to Colorado.
It’s kind of like she always knew she was meant to be a composer.
Other places and other jobs, though, came first.
Stockton says it was the mountains, mostly, that made an impression on her as a child. She lived in Denver from the age of 4 to 6, before her family moved to New York. She went on to live in other places. Eight or so states.
She spent a big chunk of time, more than 18 years, in North Carolina while working as an inventor for IBM, the giant technology company. Despite the positives of such a high-level job, she often felt pulled in another direction: to those quiet hours at home, after a full day of work, making music. Using an early model of a synthesizer and sequencer, she wrote works for chamber ensembles
In 2005, she listened to that voice and quit her tech job.
“I decided to get the heck out of that,” Stockton said. “It was really stressful. I wanted a simpler life.”
Simpler times came on a ranch in California. During her years there and in Nevada, Stockton relished being able to focus on composing. Soon, she once again thought of Colorado.
“The Rocky Mountains have always been part of my heart. That was part of my psyche from a very young age,” she said. “Even though I traveled, I was always thinking about returning to the mountains.”
It became reality. She and her husband moved to Westcliffe about five years ago.
At her home studio, Stockton, 68, works on music most days. She has found plenty of work to keep her busy. Last year, the well-respected composer and pianist Thomas Schoenberger designated Stockton as his principal arranger.
Most recently, she launched a project that will fill many of her future days. She’s setting out to compose a piece of music inspired by each of the 50 states, fitting for someone who has lived all over the country.
The series, simply called “#The50,” features music and an accompanying video showing the beauty of each place.
“I began this ambitious project because there is so much division in our country with the pandemic,” her website reads. “By focusing on positives — on our shared experiences, hopes, and dreams — music has the power to bring the world together.”
She has completed eight so far, including one for California called “The Golden State” and one for New York called “Order and Chaos.”
“I want to evoke the spirit of each state and what the people in each state are proud of,” she said.
Stockton recently released a piece of music for her current home state, called “The Return.”
The name comes from her own experience, of spending a lifetime away from Colorado and finally returning to settle in what she sees as the “most beautiful state.”
The video opens with a quote from Rob Schultheis, an author and journalist who lives in Telluride: “There’s a silent voice in the wilderness that we hear only when no one else is around.”
Stockton turned that silent voice into song.
As she continues with “#The50,” she hopes to share a large message with music.
“I want to give people joy,” she said. “Music has the power to do that.”