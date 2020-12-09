New this week: 'Saved by the Bell,' Miley Cyrus & McCarthy (copy)

This image released by Hulu shows Kristen Stewart, left, and Mackenzie Davis in a scene from “Happiest Season,” which is available on Hulu. 

Need a new — and really good — Christmas movie to watch this year? Of course you do. “Happiest Season” has all the holiday-themed antics and drama and feel-good moments you’re looking for. Plus it has Kristen Stewart. Find it on Hulu. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

