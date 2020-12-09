Need a new — and really good — Christmas movie to watch this year? Of course you do. “Happiest Season” has all the holiday-themed antics and drama and feel-good moments you’re looking for. Plus it has Kristen Stewart. Find it on Hulu. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Add 'Happiest Season' to your list of Christmas movies to watch this season
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Event Listings
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Holiday events in and around Colorado Springs
Looking for live music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
Entertainment events to attend in and around Colorado Springs
Looking for live music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Looking for live music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
Entertainment events to attend in and around Colorado Springs
Pikes Picks
Most Read
-
Blast down a 1,200-foot long snow chute at this tubing hill in Colorado
-
Colorado railroad offers Santa Express Train to North Pole
-
Mother and daughter open Mexican snack shop in Colorado Springs
-
Six things to do in and around Colorado Springs this weekend: Zoo Electric Safari, Festival of Lights and more
-
Flying W Ranch sharing Christmas spirit with weekend concerts