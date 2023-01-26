Actor and comedian Jamie Kennedy will hit Loonees Comedy Corner on Friday and Saturday, performing as part of his tour.

Kennedy, who boasts acting credits from “Scream” and the “Ghost Whisperer” series, said he’s excited to be back in Colorado Springs — and at Loonees.

“I love Loonees,” Kennedy said. “The club is a family-owned business and it’s just great — the crowds are great, the vibes are great.”

Kennedy added that he’s looking forward to a fun, easy-going audience at the local comedy club.

“It’s just a great little enclave of people. It feels like a very nice community’ it’s very peaceful out there,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy is touring cross-country while also hosting his weekly podcast, “Hate to Break It to Ya.” Just like on his podcast, he says he’ll be giving his funny, hot- button takes at Loonees on “the craziness of the world.”

“My views on life, my views on the current state of affairs,” he said about what audiences can expect from the performance.

Kennedy said his upcoming performance is tough to put into words, especially in writing.

“I talk about stories from my life and characters and such,” he said. “It’s hard to describe my act because it’s hard to do a joke in print sometimes.”

Kennedy is known by many as playing cynical geek Randy Meeks in Wes Craven’s “Scream” franchise, for which he earned a Blockbuster Best Supporting Actor Award. He’s also had roles alongside Steve Martin in “Bowfinger” and George Clooney in “Three Kings.”

After several years of working in film, he moved to TV, working with Warner Bros. to create “The Jamie Kennedy Experiment (JKX).”

He also starred in the CBS drama “Ghost Whisperer” and did voice work for “The Cleveland Show.” Now, he’s on tour as a stand-up comedian and podcaster.

The Loonees show, open to those 21 and older, will be at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.