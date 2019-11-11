"Rush Hour" movie star and popular comedian Chris Tucker will bring his stand-up to Paramount Theatre on March 20.
Tickets are $49.95 to $79.95 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Call 303-623-0106 or go online to altitudetickets.com.
Tucker is best known for his role as Detective James Carter, starring alongside Jackie Chan in the "Rush Hour" series. He first rose to fame in the 1995 film "Friday," with rapper Ice Cube, and was also a regular performer on Def Comedy Jam in the '90s.
The performer also starred in the 2013 film "Silver Linings Playbook." His first stand-up special, "Chris Tucker: Live," was released on Netflix in 2015.