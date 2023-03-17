A ticket to the theater can be pricey — sometimes costing upward of $200.

That price tag continues to grow when bringing the whole family out.

But one local company is trying to eliminate that financial barrier to make the theater more accessible.

The Academy of Community Theatre (ACT II) is a local nonprofit that puts on high-quality shows at discounted rates in hopes of reaching those who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford a trip to the theater. In April, the company will put on “Annie Jr.” for the Colorado Springs community and local students.

"We serve the community by giving them a place where they can come and enjoy the magic of theater without having to mortgage their house,” said Lynn Hamilton, the founder of ACT II. “We keep our ticket prices low so that families can come and enjoy a night out and be able to not have to break the bank.”

The program puts on two performances each year, usually a musical in the spring and a drama in the fall, Hamilton said. Each year, depending on funding, they perform for around 7,000 to 9,000 students at significantly reduced costs to schools.

“Some of those kids have never seen theater before, and that may be their only opportunity sometimes,” Hamilton said. “So it's really amazing to watch them walk into the theater. ... They love it.”

Many of the actors who perform in ACT II are also a part of the Academy of Children’s Theatre, a separate company founded by Hamilton, but auditions for ACT II shows are open to all.

The cast is typically made up of young performers, but sometimes adults are included in productions, like last fall's “A Christmas Carol.” However, the upcoming performance of “Annie Jr.” will feature an all-children cast.

This spring’s production of “Annie Jr.” will have 11 shows at the Ent Center for the Arts. Six shows will be for school groups, and another four will be open to the public throughout the weekend of April 14-16. The company also has a show that’s closed to the public for children battling cancer, free of charge.

The organization has been putting on shows like this since 2007, eventually becoming a nonprofit in 2013.

“When people hear the word community (theater), they often think of T-shirts and cardboard. We are not that,” Hamilton said. “We do a very high quality, really nice show and make it affordable for families.”

To put on the shows — which can cost upward of $65,000 to produce — the program fundraises throughout the year. While the organization applies for grants, most of its funding comes from community members and flower sales at shows.

Ticket prices for schools are heavily discounted, between $8.50-$11.50 per student. Depending on how much has been raised, the program is able to offer Title I schools with free tickets. This last year, Hamilton said, the organization was able to provide 700 Title I students with tickets free of charge.

“Sometimes we sponsor one school and sometimes, if we can raise more money, we sponsor more than one school," she said. “The more donations we get, the more people we can serve.”

The program focuses on literature-based shows — meaning students often come in having read the book related to the performance as part of the curriculum, Hamilton said. The shows are family-friendly and reach grades kindergarten through sixth.

“Those who read the book and then watch the play learn more than just those who read the book alone,” Hamilton said. "It actually serves the schools by allowing them a place to bring their students to really educational, high-quality theater.”

Cast members also raise funds to donate books based on the show to a Title I school. And they don’t just drop the books off — the cast members deliver in character. It turns into a special day for the students, Hamilton said.

"This year, we bought books for two grades in a Title I school,” she said. “We give them to the school at no charge. We give them to them early so that the students can read the book and then come watch."

Overall, the program is a win-win for both the cast members and the community, Hamilton said.

“These kids do so much more than just perform a show,” Hamilton said. “They grow and they develop. They get friendships that last forever. They learn about theater and develop their skills, but they also learn about being a nice person and serving and giving.”