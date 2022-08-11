Hard topics slide down a little easier when they’re coated in the aural candy harmonies of The Wailin’ Jennys.

Within the cozy confines of the popular Canadian acoustic folk trio, Nicky Mehta is the dark one.

And the mezzo-soprano’s not conflicted even a little about her fascination with death. It’s become her gift to fans, who often tell her they find comfort and healing in her words.

Case in point, Mehta’s lyrics from “Arlington,” a song off the group’s 2004 debut album, “40 Days”: “Where is your home restless wind, Is it there, is it here, Do you search for a place to belong, Search in vain, search in fear, Or is your spirit everywhere, Is your voice every tree, Your soul of the air, If there’s no home is there no death, Is there no death.”

“I’m not afraid to talk about death and a lot of people are,” Mehta said from home in Winnipeg, Manitoba. “It’s such a fascinating thing not knowing what happens. It’s probably also part of wanting to make people feel better, with my sense of it being not-so-scary of a thing.”

The group will perform Friday at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center.

The original trio found each other about two decades ago during a Winnipeg folk festival. Soprano Ruth Moody was leaving her band, and approached Mehta and Cara Luft to get together for a one-time show. After the 2002 performance at a Winnipeg guitar shop, it was clear the women had something magical.

“The blend was unique,” Mehta said. “Lightning struck and it took off from there. There’s always been a natural, organic movement in the trajectory of the band, and not something we’ve had to chase, which is nice.”

Success and reorganization happened simultaneously in 2004, when they released “40 Days,” which earned a Juno, the Canadian equivalent of a Grammy, but lost Luft to a solo career. The band now features alto Heather Masse. Their last album, 2017’s “Fifteen,” featured covers of songs by Tom Petty, Dolly Parton, Paul Simon and others.

Musically, Mehta was a late bloomer. After graduating from college, she decided to take a gap year before pursuing her masters and Ph.D. Those dozen months blew her so far off course that she never returned. She started singing backup for various musicians, mostly doing the harmonies she’d always loved. It went so well she started a band, and began to learn guitar at 23 in order to write songs.

“It’s always been important to write stuff that makes people feel there’s a connection between all of us,” Mehta said. “To make people feel better about their lives and comfort them.”

Which has naturally led her toward some of the more serious stuff, though she easily laughs when she dubs herself “the funerals gal,” and that she’s “totally great with that.”

“It’s to be comforting to myself, too,” she said. “People generally use my songs for funerals. They use the others’ songs for weddings. It’s all positive, either celebratory or comforting. There’s a place for all of it.”

