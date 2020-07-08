"The Wonder Years," the ground breaking coming-of-age comedy/drama from the late 1980s and early 1990s, is being reimagined for a modern audience.
On Wednesday ABC announced that "The Wonder Years" has received a pilot production commitment. This new version is based on the life of writer-producer Saladin K. Patterson's ("The Bernie Mac Show, "The Last O.G."), who grew up in Alabama.
The series will focus on a Black middle class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the turbulent late 1960’s, the same era as the original series.
Patterson is a writer and executive producer on the show, as is Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels ("Precious") and the original star of "The Wonder Years," Fred Savage.
A mini writer’s room will be triggered upon pilot script approval from ABC. The producing studio is 20th Century Fox Television.