Singer and rapper Aaron Carter will make his way to the Pikes Peak region this summer.
He'll be at Lulu's Downstairs in Manitou Springs on Aug. 11. Tickets are $20-$100 and on sale now. Call 719-424-7637 or go online to lulusdownstairs.com.
His fifth album, "LøVë," dropped in 2018. Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter, of Backstreet Boys fame, released his eponymous debut album at 9 years old in 1997. After his second album, "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)," in 2000, he began touring with his brother's band. In 2001, he made his Broadway debut in "Seussical the Musical."