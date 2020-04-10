“Mrs. America”
Cast: Cate Blanchett (“Carol,” “The Lord of the Rings”), Rose Byrne (“Bridesmaids,” “Spy”), Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”), Margo Martindale (“August: Osage County”), Elizabeth Banks (“The Hunger Games”), Sarah Paulson (“12 Years a Slave”), John Slattery (“Mad Men”), Tracey Ullman (“The Tracey Ullman Show”)
Airs: The nine-part limited series is part of the new FX on Hulu banner. This FX original will air exclusively on Hulu beginning Wednesday.
The premise: Set in the 1970s, “Mrs. America” tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. Championed by feminists Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba) and Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale), the ERA looks to have the momentum to be ratified by the necessary number of states. But when a conservative woman from Illinois named Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett), nicknamed “the sweetheart of the silent majority,” decides to take on the movement, a political war ensues.
Highs: In multiple ways, Schlafly is shown as a woman ahead of her time in “Mrs. America.” Hyper-intelligent, incredibly perceptive and with a can-do spirit, Schlafly is a force to be reckoned with. When we first meet her, she schools a congressman on the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks, cleverly convinces her husband to let her mother move in with their family, and consoles a relative with kindness and compassion.
Despite plenty of fortitude and thoughtfulness, Schlafly also lives in a difficult time. She’s routinely underestimated, harassed and often undermined by men half as intelligent and not nearly as hard working.
Schlafly should be the face of the feminist movement but instead viewed the Equal Rights Amendment as something that would take away a woman’s gender-specific privileges and an attack on family values. Schlafly is a walking contradiction. While battling to maintain a woman’s place in the home, she’s a full-time political activist who is frequently on the road and has a staff that helps raise her children.
Although initially Schlafly isn’t viewed as a threat, her political beliefs lead her to butt heads with some powerful feminists. Steinem is Schlafly’s polar opposite. Equally intelligent and with charisma to spare, the “Ms.” Magazine co-founder fights for women’s rights but doesn’t enjoy the political chicanery that come with it.
Congresswomen Abzug, Shirley Chisholm and writer Betty Friedan (Tracey Ullman) are three of Steinem’s partners in the National Women’s Political Caucus.
The bipartisan group dedicates itself to supporting women in politics. Everyone in the group is a strong-willed individual and while they all have the same goals, they have different ideas on how to achieve it.
While Schlafly’s STOP ERA movement grows, she too has her share of disagreements to manage. Different factions in her group have their own agendas, and to maintain control Schlafly has to make concessions she doesn’t want to make.
The onscreen power struggles and political maneuverings of dissenting groups provide a harsh sense of realism that’s engrossing to watch. When it’s at its best, “Mrs. America” is equal parts history lesson and political drama.
Lows: While the complexities of the STOP ERA and National Women’s Political Caucus are fascinating, the story of “Mrs. America” is likely to only appeal to a niche audience because the details of its story are so granular.
To its credit, this series goes into immense detail about the politics of an important time in our history. That said, some of the larger lessons from a tense political battle get lost in the minutiae of “Mrs. America’s” plot line. Significant time spent with second and tertiary characters sometimes prevent its story from moving forward.
Grade: (B): While it can sometimes get bogged down by too many extraneous details, the story of “Mrs. America” is intriguing. First- rate performances from a stellar cast bring a divisive time in America’s political history to life.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.