I love Korean food, particularly banchan, the side dishes that precede your meal: seasoned soybean sprouts, radish kimchi, cucumber kimchi and all sorts of delightful surprises. But then there are the kimchi pancakes and the bibimbap, a dish with veggies and a fried egg on top of sticky white rice, served in a steaming tiny cauldron. Tong Tong, at 2036 S. Academy Blvd., is an excellent reason to head south for a spicy, hot culinary excursion; 591-8585.
A spicy culinary adventure awaits at Tong Tong | Pikes Pick
