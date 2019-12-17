Grab a roll a quarters and don your favorite video game themed t-shirt, it's time to take a trip back to the 1980s, again.
SuperNova, the popular downtown pub filled with arcade games from the 80s and 90s is getting a second location.
This second SuperNova, which hasn't officially been named yet, will be located at 2521 W. Colorado Blvd. in Colorado City. This was the former site of Shae's Eats and Spirits.
The bar is being opened by Joe Campana, the Colorado Springs restaurateur behind The Rabbit Hole, Stir Coffee and Cocktails and four other popular local restaurants and bars. Aside from a second SuperNova, Campana is also opening a tiki bar downtown.
"I think Colorado City is open territory for some new concepts," said Campana. "We should open that in January or February, maybe March.
Campana is still looking for arcade games to fill the space.