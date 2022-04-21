When you move to Colorado, there are certain things that make you feel like you belong.
Your first bowl of green chile. First fourteener. First time drinking a Coors Banquet at Coors Field.
Here’s a big one: your first show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
Music fans travel from across the country or beyond to visit the magical outdoor venue in Morrison, about 20 minutes outside Denver.
It’s a bucket list kind of place for musicians, who often gush from stage about their love for the one-of-a-kind venue with scenes of natural rock formations.
“I am back at my favorite place on planet Earth. Not just my favorite venue but my favorite place,” folk/rock singer Brandi Carllile has said while playing Red Rocks.
“This is the kind of gig — when you book this gig — it’s all you can think about.”
These musicians know that not just anyone gets to perform at Red Rocks. You have to earn it. And those who have, such as Colorado acts Nathaniel Rateliff and The String Cheese Incident, count on playing Red Rocks for multiday runs each season.
Showgoers also have to earn it in a way, with competitive ticket sales and the journey of getting there. Some patrons travel from hundreds of miles away. Then there’s the workout out of a hike, complete with many steps, to get from parking spot to seat.
But this is all part of the beauty of Red Rocks. And it’s part of the beauty of living in Colorado. Red Rocks isn’t far from home.
For anyone who moved here during the pandemic, the typical “first time at Red Rocks” experience has been out of reach, as the amphitheater hosted limited-capacity shows in 2020 and 2021.
The 2022 concert season, which kicks off this month, is shaping up to resemble the norm.
More than 100 musical acts are on the lineup, including Stevie Nicks, Halsey and Train. And more shows will likely be announced.
So, whether you’re a newbie or a frequent visitor, which Red Rocks shows should you have on your radar? The full schedule can be found at redrocksonline.com, but here’s a few highlights.
• May 3-4: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Start out your Red Rocks season with a venue favorite. This Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and his folk-rock band are known for songs such as “If We Were Vampires” and “Last of My Kind.” Their shows could feature some covers from a 2021 album called “Georgia Blue,” when the band recorded songs by R.E.M., James Brown, The Black Crowes and Indigo Girls, among others.
• May 8: SeriesFest featuring Lake Street Dive
Go to this show if you’re looking for even more of a unique factor. SeriesFest, the international television festival, will host a screening at Red Rocks, followed by a performance by the groovy pop of Lake Street Dive. Also go if you want to see Lake Street Dive in Colorado, as this is the band’s only planned appearance in the state in 2022.
• May 11: Stevie Nicks
This legend’s 1986 concert film, “Live at Red Rocks” is legendary. Here’s your rare chance to see the live version, which comes two years after Steve Nicks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
• May 14-15: Turnpike Troubadours
This is part of the beloved country band’s reunion tour, so this will be a treat for die-hard fans of Turnpike Troubadours. Another treat? Reckless Kelly and Shovels & Rope will open the shows.
• May 17: Phoebe Bridgers
Here’s another kind of “Reunion Tour,” the presumably kitschy name for Phoebe Bridger’s run of dates. The Grammy-nominated singer and “Saturday Night Live” guitar smasher is sure to put on a show. Let sad-girl rock reign.
• June 14-15: Glass Animals
Glass Animals, a British rock band, has been around since 2010. A decade or so later, the group recently got a hot hit with “Heat Waves.” That’s just one of many tunes to look forward to.
• July 6-7: Halsey
Let’s say you’re not looking for the folk or rock music experience at Red Rocks. Check out these shows by pop star Halsey, known for songs such as “Bad at Love” and “Without Me.”
• July 8-10: The Avett Brothers
If you are looking for the folk or rock music experience at Red Rocks, The Avett Brothers are back for three nights.
• July 15-17: The String Cheese Incident
As this favorite jam band has said themselves, “It wouldn’t be summer without the String Cheese Incident in Colorado.” Go for a summertime tradition.
• Aug. 2-3: The Chicks
This has been a long time coming for Texas-based country trio The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks. This is the band’s first major tour since 2017 and since releasing the album “Gaslighter” in 2020.
• Aug. 23-24: Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats
This Colorado-based band has played Red Rocks more than most and, to quote one of their songs, it need never get old. Fans will hear songs such as “S.O.B.” and “Don’t Worry.”
• Sept. 9-10: Brandi Carlile
Here she is to rock out near the end of the season. The Grammy winner and Red Rocks enthusiast has two dates to play songs such as “The Story,” “The Joke” and, fittingly, “You And Me On The Rock.”