A year or so ago, I watched from 1,000 miles away as my favorite record shop nearly washed away.
Historic flooding in Davenport, Iowa, filled the store and its precious collection of music with water. Sometimes, heartbreak doesn’t come from another human. Sometimes, it comes from looking at boxes of ruined records that were so carefully collected.
I think it stung so much because record stores already try so hard to stay afloat. They try so hard because there’s nothing like browsing music for hours to score a copy of something your mom used to sing to you and there’s nothing like excitedly walking to the shop to buy your favorite band’s latest on vinyl. It feels like making a memory. It feels like buying something that you’ll pass on to someone you love. But most record shops, as I learned, are one disaster away from disappearing.
Independent record stores have long stood on rocky ground, well before the coronavirus pandemic began ravaging local businesses across the country.
Just a couple of weeks ago, the local scene was hit when Independent Records & Video closed its North Academy Boulevard store. Five years ago, the Colorado Springs-based chain had seven locations. Now it has three.
If all this makes it seem like a bad time to open a record store, Bryan Ostrow agrees.
But that didn’t stop him and his brother, Sean, from taking the plunge and giving the Colorado Springs’ music scene a much-needed win. As most shows are on pause and venues struggle to survive, a new record store feels good for the heart.
The brothers opened What’s Left Records, 829 N. Circle Drive, in August, fulfilling a dream the 30-somethings have carried since they were kids watching music-centric movies like “High Fidelity” and “Empire Records.” They both know how special record stores can be.
For Bryan Ostrow, such stores became a sort of refuge from bad days.
“I always thought going to a record store was therapeutic,” he said. “I always wanted to be the one providing that for someone.”
The Colorado Springs natives have done just about everything in the local music scene. They’ve collectively played in bands, booked shows for other bands, tended bar at shows and started a record label.
As the pandemic started, their sources of income halted. Bryan Ostrow, for example, no longer had a job booking shows at the shuttered Triple Nickel Tavern. That also left them with more free time than ever.
“We decided to turn our unemployment money into employment,” he said. “We put all the money we got from that into the store. Even though it seemed like the worst time to start a business, everything fell into place.”
They found a small space to rent. Really small. At 450 square feet, the store is tiny compared to others in town. But it’s full of surprises and a lot of heart. And the rent is cheap enough.
Inside, there are murals by local artists and a spotlight on local musicians. You’ll find boxes of new and used vinyl records along with cassette tapes, CDs, band T-shirts along with locally made candles and jewelry. You’ll find a focus on Colorado music and punk music and underground music. Ostrow describes the collection as “niche,” but What’s Left Records also supplies some mainstream titles.
While opening it during a pandemic was a gamble, he says the “community has been so amazing to us.”
“If we didn’t have our years of doing shows and being engaged in community, we probably wouldn’t be doing as well,” he said.
Ostrow wants the record shop to be part of that community, by offering more cool points for Colorado Springs and by being a place to hang out for music lovers. And by creating new memories.
“We’ve been doing stuff for other people for a long time,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to do something for ourselves.”