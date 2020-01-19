You can’t put down this true love story from the historic horrors of the Nazi concentration camps. Lale Sokolov hid his story until he was in his 80s, right before his death in Australia in 2006.

Lale was, you see, “The Tattooist of Auschwitz,” the Jew forced to tattoo numbers on the arms of fellow Jews as they came into camps, many to be sent to the gas chambers. On his arm, number 32407. As he tattooed number 34902 on the arm of a young girl, Gita, they met eyes and a longtime love story began, lasting until her death in 2003. Lale and Gita had never shared their stories until their son found author Heather Morris, who recorded Lale’s memories over three years.

You’ll never forget their story.