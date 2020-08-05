In recent years, movie stars including Robert Redford, Kevin Bacon and Jane Fonda have been among those in town for on-location filming of movies and TV shows. They worked and spent time downtown and in Old Colorado City and at The Broadmoor.
But earlier, back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, one particular site was especially popular with film crews: the beautiful, ornate former courtroom in the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, originally the 1903 county courthouse.
This was the courtroom where, in 1987, Perry Mason (Raymond Burr) was called in for “The Case of the Sinister Space.” The TV lawyer was there for his friend, a book publisher, when the publisher was charged with murdering an odd author who defamed him and three others.
Many local residents were enthusiastic extras when parts of the 1990 movie,”The Incident,” were filmed in the courtroom. The stars: Walter Matthau and Harry Morgan.
The story line of the movie could have come straight from local history when actor Matthau was appointed to defend a German POW accused of murder.
Fact: Starting in 1943, Camp Carson, now Fort Carson, was an internment camp for an estimated 9,000 Axis prisoners of war, most Germans and Italians. Because the Americans were gone fighting the war, their POWs were assigned to the manual labor such as farm work, sugar beet and corn harvests and logging.
A number of German POWs, believed to include high-ranking officers, were housed in the concrete base of Green Bridge, officially the historic truss Black Squirrel Creek Bridge, on U.S. 24. Green Bridge was demolished because of old age and highway expansion in 2011.
Another movie with museum scenes, these outdoors with the clock tower, was the 1996 “Switchback” starring Danny Glover and Dennis Quaid.
linda navarro, the gazette