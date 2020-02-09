How much does the Centennial State love booze? You get a pretty good idea with the new Drinker’s Guide to Colorado, directing thirsty travelers to beer, wine and spirits crafted in every pocket of the state. A news release for the 11th edition says the first in 2008 included 101 breweries. Now the guide boasts more than 700 crafters. The pinpointed map ($12.95 at drinkingcolorado.com or your local liquor store) can stretch across a wall or be folded in your glove box. Oh, and it comes with coupons.
A guide for thirsty travelers in Colorado | Pikes Pick
Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
