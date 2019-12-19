The movie version of “The Sound of Music” is one of those American experiences that alter/invade your life even if you didn’t plan for the alteration or invasion. It’s just there.
Strange, then, that Lauren Lukacek has seen the movie only once. She was dazzled by the magnificent performance of Julie Andrews as Maria von Trapp but has watched the movie only once.
Lauren devised the ideal plan to prepare for playing the magical Maria. She’s doing her own dazzling in the Fine Arts Center’s production of “The Sound of Music,” which runs through Jan. 12. She’s not responding to Julie Andrews. She’s too busy laboring to make the part her own.
At each performance, Lauren can sense it takes 20 minutes for audience members who know the Julie Andrews version to start accepting and embracing the Lauren version.
“We love that you love the movie,” she says, “and if the movie brought you here, that’s so great, but I obviously can’t do what Julie did. I’m a different person and I have a different take on the role as well.
“I’m getting comments, ‘Oh, you’re doing your own thing,’ and that’s great but I don’t even know what she does. I don’t want to even watch it. I don’t want to compare myself to her because that would be so unfair. She’s so amazing and so wonderful.”
Don’t worry. Lauren’s interpretation is filled with humor and power along with her sometimes gentle, sometimes booming singing voice. She's seizing the part as her own, and she does the seizing the moment she surprises the audience with her first appearance.
You might start the performance thinking of Julie Andrews. You will end the performance thinking of Lauren Lukacek. She’s bold, confident, energetic and funny.
This musical is a wondrous, complicated beast. It’s a breezy romance, but it’s also a drama set in the dark days before the dawn of World War II. You see children singing, dancing and laughing, and you see glowering, frightening men strutting around with swastikas on their arms.
In Lauren’s view, the musical is primarily the story of a strong woman who battles through fear to find purpose and love. Her Maria is never pushed around. Her Maria decides her own fate.
“These are the stories we need to be telling,” Lauren says. “We should be telling stories of strong women. This woman can make decisions. This woman doesn’t have to wait for a rich man to come save her life. She’s the one with great ideas.”
The movie version of “The Sound of Music” is the third most-popular movie of all time behind “Gone With the Wind” and the original “Star Wars.” Released in 1964, the movie has sold 157.2 million tickets and grossed, when adjusted to 2019 dollars, $1.41 billion. It is beloved. It is scorned. It inspires joy. It inspires mockery.
Trevor Martin plays Capt. von Trapp, the other lead. He had never seen the movie version until a few months ago. He, like Lauren, arrived in Colorado Springs with fresh ideas for this staple of staples. Together, they bring the captain and Maria fully to life.
Lauren has enjoyed her weeks in the Springs. She’s from the frigid suburbs of Milwaukee, so our cold late fall has not bothered her. She’s enjoyed shopping at downtown thrift stores and eating and drinking at Navajo Hogan, Odyssey and Tony’s Bar.
Always, Maria is beside her.
“I do see a lot of myself in her,” Lauren says. “I’ve only grown to love her more and more.”