It’s crazy how quickly a social media trend can suddenly show up everywhere, or every other scroll. It’s also crazy how whatever captivated our collected attention can suddenly vanish from our feeds.
A few weeks ago, people started sharing their “10 influential albums” on Facebook and Instagram, simply posting 10 album covers over 10 days with “no explanations.” The point was to share records that informed your musical taste and, yes, life.
It might be old by now, but I never shared mine. How about a throwback? And because this is a column, I’ll have to break the rules and explain a little bit about each.
“Number One Hits” by The Judds
The CD was bought when my grandmother had a different car and it was one of the few she transferred over to her tan Buick Lacrosse in the early 2000s. We played the CD when my mom drove the Buick for a while. Our favorites were “Grandpa (Tell Me Bout the Good Old Days)” and “Mama He’s Crazy.” When the Buick was passed onto me, The Judds were all I could listen to on a few occasions when the radio wasn’t working.
”Elvis’s Christmas Album” by Elvis
Honestly, this slot could be any Elvis album, especially the one that includes the song “Kentucky Rain.” Christmas music was a big deal in my family. And when the stereo in my parents’ bedroom boomed something festive by Elvis, there was something extra special about it.
“Abbey Road” by The Beatles
When my dad introduced me to this album, it was like he was saying, “This is real music.” I’ll never forget listening to each track with him in our living room while we played some sort of card game.
“Red” by Taylor Swift
Yes, I have loved and listened to all of Taylor Swift’s albums, including ones older than this. But “Red” was the album that made me
“For Emma, Forever Ago” by Bon Iver
Who knew someone could sing like that? Or write a song that would hit you like “Skinny Love”? I didn’t.
”Fly” by the Dixie Chicks
An essential collection for a country music-loving kid.
“We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things” by Jason Mraz
While my first concert was The Backstreet Boys, the concert I prefer to remember as my first featured Jason Mraz on the main stage. I knew every word to these songs.
“From Under the Cork Tree” by Fall Out Boy
I think I spent an entire middle school summer break playing Mario Kart and memorizing these words and sometimes watching the music video for “Sugar We’re Going Down” on MTV. This was the centerpiece of my tiny emo phase.
”In Loving Memory of When I Gave A S---” by LOLO
I didn’t know who LOLO was when I first saw her in concert. But I bought her CD at the merch table and left it in my car for two years.
“Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves
Even though this album is just a couple years old, I think it’s safe to say it influenced the last several years of my life more than any other album. It’s still the album I’ll reach for to play from front to back any day.