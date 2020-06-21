Looking for some food that’s good for your soul?
If that’s the case, you’ll certainly want to visit Taste Bud Rescue. This food truck, which sells soul food out of a repurposed ambulance, will have you singing its praises with its delectable ribs, catfish, pulled pork, wings, pork chops and chicken fingers.
The nachos and chili cheese fries are delicious and the banana pudding is superb. The truck operates Wednesdays through Sundays at a variety of locations, which are posted on its Facebook page at facebook.com/Taste-Bud-Rescue.
You better get there quickly after seeing a post. The food is so good it often sells out quickly. — Terry Terrones, The Gazette