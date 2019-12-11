‘A Celtic Family Christmas’
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.
Price: $20-$69.75
Let’s forgive Natalie MacMaster for momentarily forgetting the question.
“I’m a mother of seven,” she says, casually offering the world’s best excuse for forgetting something.
All seven of her children, ranging in age from 1 to 14, were somewhere around during a recent phone interview with the award-winning fiddler. They go on tour with her and her fiddle-playing husband, Donnell Leahy.
And the older five, with their own fiddles, join their parents on stage.
The Canadian crew is bringing their “A Celtic Family Christmas” to the Ent Center for the Arts on Wednesday.
Which brings us back to that question. MacMaster remembered it was something about how she got her start in music.
She was born in Cape Breton to a musical family (fun fact: Jack White is a relative) and could step-dance before she could walk. She learned to play the fiddle at age 9.
“I got it honestly,” she said. “The fiddle came easily to me.”
From there, a lot happened because of the fiddle.
In 2002, she married Leahy, a fiddler who previously performed in a folk band with his 10 siblings. It was sort of obvious, MacMaster said, that they’d start playing together.
“I think everybody thought, ‘You better,’” she said. “It was sort of too good to be true, two fiddlers getting married.”
The luck continued when they started having kids and teaching them to play music. Each child (so far) has fallen for the fiddle.
“In one sense I take it for granted, like it’s not that big of a deal,” she said. “They all kind of happened to take naturally to the fiddle and like being on the road with mom and dad.”
She also sees the beauty in the happy accident.
“It’s incredible,” she said. “It’s something that was passed onto us and now we get to keep that going.”
Their life on the road comes with plenty of bumps, especially as MacMaster homeschools her kids on the tour bus.
“Sometimes there’s no glamour at all,” she said.
Most of the time, there’s a mix of dirt and shine.
“Like, right now, I’m trying to get my kids to be spiritually prepared for the Advent,” MacMaster said. “I woke up early and thought, ‘What Advent craft can I do on a bus?’”
She went to the store to buy shiny gold paper, glue sticks and markers to complete her chosen craft, which has her kids writing daily good deeds on pieces of paper. The pieces will come together to form a chain to put on the family Christmas tree.
Just before our phone interview, MacMaster’s 10-year-old daughter wrote down her deed: Letting her younger sister borrow a Harry Potter book.
“It’s a little thing,” she said. “But it’s a big thing.”
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
When: Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver
Price: $46.50-$89.50; missionballroom.com
Nathaniel Rateliff will again be home for the holidays. The Denver folk/rock musician’s December dates in his home city are, by now, tradition. For his fifth annual holiday show this weekend, Rateliff has moved from the Ogden Theatre to the Mission Ballroom, where the legendary gospel and soul singer Mavis Staples will open up both nights. Rateliff and his band, The Night Sweats, are known for songs such as “S.O.B.,” “You Worry Me” and “Hey Mama.”
Angel Olsen
When: 9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; doors open at 8
Where: Gothic Theatre, 3263 S Broadway, Englewood
Price: $35.75-$40; gothictheatre.com
Two things are almost over: 2019 and the decade. So you’ve probably started seeing end-of-year and end-of-decade lists. On top of nearly all the music-related rankings, you’ll find Angel Olsen’s name. Rolling Stone named her album “All Mirrors” as No. 14 in the top 50 albums of the year. Coincidentally, her song, “Shut Up and Kiss Me,” landed in the same place on Pitchfork’s mega list of 200 songs of the 2010s. It’s official: Olsen is a force and she has proven herself in both folk and rock spaces. For her two-night stay at the Gothic Theatre, Vagabon will open up the shows.
Debby Boone
When: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 20-22, Dec. 24 and Dec. 28. Doors open at 6 and dinner is at 7
Where: The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave.
Price: $100 for adults and $65 for kids
10 and younger; broadmoor.com
Debby Boone is back in Colorado Springs for the “Classic Broadmoor Holiday Show.” The Grammy Award winner has been a popular name since 1977, when “You Light Up My Life” spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Boone is known for other hits, such as “Are You on the Road to Lovin’ Me Again” and “When You’re Loved.” She has spent time in the Christian, country and pop genres, meaning her show, complete with Christmas music, will offer a variety of music to sing along to.
Flying W Wranglers Christmas Show
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive
Price: $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show; stargazerstheatre.com
The Flying W Wranglers have been performing for more than 63 years and will mix their classic country sound with holiday classics this weekend. The Colorado Springs-based group is the second oldest Western music group in the world and have performed at venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry. Expect expert harmonies, yodeling and more.
Also performing
• Sammy J with Swells, 7 p.m. Thursday, The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $17; blacksheep rocks.com
• Spinphony Electric String Quartet Holiday Show, 7 p.m. Thursday, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com
• The Dead South with The Legendary Shack Shakers, 8 p.m. Thursday, Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, $29.95-$35; mission ballroom.com
• Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with Luniz, Domino and DJ Staxx, 7 p.m. Saturday, Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N Clarkson St., Denver, $27 and up; fillmoreauditorium.org
• Snoop Dogg, 7 p.m. Friday, Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N Clarkson St., Denver, $99 and up; fillmoreauditorium.org
• “A Colorado Christmas” presented by the Colorado Symphony, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver; $10-$94; coloradosymphony.org
• A Snazzy-Jazzy Christmas Concert presented by the Woodland Park Wind Symphony, 7 p.m. Sunday, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, free
• A Midwinter Mitzvah, the music of Jewish composers and artists by the Out Loud Colorado Springs Men’s Chorus, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St., $18-$20; outloudcsmc.com.
• “Wintersong,” 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Shove Memorial Chapel on the Colorado College campus, 1010 N. Nevada Ave., free; cvae.org
• Hanukkah concert by Little London Winds, 7 p.m. Saturday, Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St. 7 p.m., free; littlelondonwinds.org
• Summit by Candelight presented by the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 7 p.m. Saturday, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free; facebook.com/events/514303942458162
• Christmas concert by Little London Winds, 7 p.m. Sunday, Bethel Lutheran Church, 4925 Farmingdale Drive, free; littlelondonwinds.org
• “Christmas Joy” concert by the First Presbyterian Church choir, 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, tickets $17-27; pikespeakcenter.com.
More events
For a complete list of performances, go online to gazette.com/arts-entertainment
Amanda Hancock, The Gazette