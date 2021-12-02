THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The traditional crèche exhibit and 15th live Nativity performance returns this weekend, presented by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8710 Lexington Drive. More than 500 crèches have been collected from many countries and a special one survived the Waldo Canyon fire. Masks required to visit the exhibit, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The outdoor live Nativity performances, 6-7 p.m. Friday and 6-7 p.m. Saturday. Free, donations of new or gently used shoes for “Soles for Souls.” facebook.com/cscreche
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
All sorts of gifts and gourmet food items from 150 vendors at the 22nd annual Holiday Food & Gift Festival, Norris Penrose Indoor Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Ticket discount: norrispenrose.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Cave of the Winds is adding something new and special for the holidays, Christmas Underground. Holiday lights and 45-60 minute walks with caroling and stories. Cave too narrow for strollers. Weekends through Dec. 18. Tickets online: $20, $15 for children 4-12, caveofthewinds.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Special concerts of the season, Christmas Blessings, A Service of Lessons & Carols, 7:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday. Chancel Choir and Ringers, with orchestra. Free. First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave. fumc-cs.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for the beautiful Electric Safari through Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Creative lighted animal sculptures light the way, through Jan. 1 except Christmas Eve. A 31-year tradition. Timed admissions: cmzoo.org.
SATURDAY
”Caroling, caroling” they can go this year as, after a two-year-break, the 75-year a cappella America the Beautiful Chorus performs for the holiday, 2 and 7 p.m. Special guests Velvet Hills. Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd. Tickets $15, $18 at the door, ages 12 and under free. ATBChorus.com
SATURDAY
It’s a regular Gazette readers Best of the Springs, the Festival of Lights Parade, with all the holiday lights, floats and bands, downtown Tejon from St. Vrain to Vermijo. 5:50 p.m Saturday. The Denver 9News Parade of Lights is Saturday as well, 6 p.m., and then shown on TV. Floats on display throughout the month. downtowndenver.com/9news-parade-of-lights The annual Conifer Christmas Parade, a daytime celebration Saturday, 10:30 a.m. facebook.com/ChristmasInConifer Louisville Parade of Lights, 5:30 p.m. Friday, louisvillechamber.com/parade-of-lights Over in Grand Junction it’s the 39th annual parade at 5 p.m. Saturday downtowngj.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The 23rd annual Tweeds Holiday Home Tour, “Sounds of the Season,” visits beautifully decorated sites in Teller County, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A benefit for Friends of Mueller State Park, Teller Senior Coalition, Habitat for Humanity of Teller County, Woodland Park Players. Tickets $20, family $40, students K-12 $5.wphht.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A weekend of special music by talented young local musicians and singers. On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Holiday Concert, Pikes Peak Center. Tickets: pikespeakcenter.com. The Sunday concert is the 45th anniversary Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale Holiday Concert, “Our Gift of Gratitude,” recognizing front-line workers. 3 p.m. Pikes Peak Center. Tickets at AXS.com; via the AXS app; and at Pikes Peak Center Box Office.
NOTE: Check websites for changes and COVID restrictions.