FRIDAY

A sky experience at the Family Star Party: Ancient Astronomy in Mobile Earth + Space Observatory, a “science center on wheels.” How the ancient folks used astronomy to tell time and know planting times for crops. A free program 6-8 p.m. at the Space Foundation Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, discoverspace.org/event/family-star-party-ancient-astronomy

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Viewing weekend for the Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships. Artist teams have spent the last week carving 25-ton blocks into icy works of art, using hand tools. Power tools are a no-no. See it all in downtown Breck. Timed entry on Saturday, sign up for viewing times Sunday 10 a.m., noon or 2 p.m. gobreck.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Time to send your Valentines before early February to be re-mailed from Loveland. A Sweetheart City program for 76 years, volunteers hand-stamp Valentines with original stamp and postmark art and mail them on. Pre-address and pre-stamp cards, place in large first-class envelope and address and mail to Valentines, 446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998. Loveland.org

SATURDAY

Let 'em fly: It's Manitou's Great Fruitcake Toss. All the wild and weird action and skills competitions fill Memorial Park from 1-3 p.m. and the greatest, most accurate tossers will be crowned king and queen. $1 per event ticket for competitors, one cake per throw. There's even a fruitcake bakeoff. Because it's real food, folks will bring other nonperishable food for Manitou Springs Food Pantry. Rules: manitousprings.org/events/fruitcake-toss

SATURDAY

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Since it's a family day in Manitou for fruitcake tossing, the night is for the grown-ups at the first Iron Springs Chateau Fruitcake Follies talent show, 8-10 p.m. Tickets $10 at ironspringschateau.com. Just like an olio on melodrama nights, it's R-rated comedy and jokes are guaranteed to be funny and racy.

SATURDAY

Way to GLOW! They'll be all in neon and dancing to Soapdish at the Stargazers Glow Party tonight. All ages. Glow sticks, neon makeup, black lights and more. Doors at 6, music at 7. Tickets at stargazerstheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Learn all about the birds that winter in Cheyenne Cañon at the Starsmore Discovery Center Bird Festival. Hike to see birds and participate in birding activities and crafts. Free; donations are accepted. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 2120 S. Cheyenne Canyon Road. tinyurl.com/22drrcss

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

It's library card weekend at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. Show your Pikes Peak Library District card for $10 admission to the museum on Saturday and Sunday. Need a library card? The mobile library will be on site until noon to sign you up. Also story time and crafts in the museum from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday. ppld.org

SUNDAY

Well hello, Colorado dinosaurs. They were real and you can learn all about them during Let's Explore Dinosaurs at Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center, 1:30 p.m. The focus is one of the local dino species. Guess what they ate and even what they looked like. Pre-registration $5, tinyurl.com/yc5zdtn9