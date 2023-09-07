THURSDAY-SUNDAY

A back-to-school-time tradition, the giant Just Between Friends consignment sale at Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-screened resale "clothing, shoes, toys, bedding, books, strollers" and more including maternity clothing. coloradospringseventcenter.com

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

The season's not over yet as the cowboys return when the newest rodeo, Colorado Springs Stampede by Triple J Rodeo, comes to Norris-Penrose Event Center this weekend. Military Night is 6:30 p.m. Friday, the championship round is 7 p.m. Saturday. norrispenrose.com/events/colorado-springs-stampede-by-triple-j-rodeo

FRIDAY-SEPT. 24

The perfect time to see different neighborhoods in the county along with the newest in home design and decor, the 2023 Parade of Homes with 35 homes by 21 builders. Your choice from mid-$300,000 clear up to $4.4 million. Featured areas are Wolf Ranch, Banning Lewis and the new custom home subdivision Winsome. The Parade is Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission $17, free for ages 15 and younger and tickets good all Parade days and times. springsparade.com/web/page/ticket-information

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival celebrates a special 47 years of tradition in Estes Park, one of the most beautiful locations anywhere. It is dedicated to founder Dr. James Durward, who died in May. The family festival's pipes and drums 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning parade is considered North America’s largest Celtic parade. So many experiences including Highland athletic competitions, hurling demonstrations, a number of dance performances, music, food, drinks including a Scotch Whiskey tasting seminar, Ceilidh Rock Concert and the evening Estes Park International Tattoo military music display. The festival runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Tickets available at ScotFest.com. Children 5 and under are free.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Pikes Peak Gamers’ Board Game Convention (PPG Con 2023) returns this weekend to Manitou Springs’ Memorial Hall. Friday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 a.m., Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Full weekend $50. tabletopevents on Facebook.

SATURDAY

The athletic types on Colorado Springs Police Department are busy Saturday. At 1:30 p.m. they play the Colorado Springs Fire Department in the Battle of the Springs Hockey at Robson Arena, Colorado College. Later, after the Switchbacks' game at Weidner Field, CSPD plays the El Paso County Sheriff's Department in the Guns & Hoses game. See Colorado Springs Police Department on Facebook.

SATURDAY

The burros are running again this weekend at the Victor Pack Burro Race at noon. There are 47 racers going after cash prizes. Headquarters at Victor Elks Lodge 367, 367 N. 3rd St.victorpackburrorace.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=12447

SATURDAY

Hear an evening of Ukrainian music while supporting two organizations during Ukraine In My Heart, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. A benefit for Ukraine Power and Ukraine Aid Fund, the gathering includes music, food, wine and Ukrainian art. Suggested donations $35 per person online, $45 in person. 730 Polaris Drive, with parking along the road. ukraineaidfund.org/event/77

SUNDAY

Local car clubs show their best in vintage and Concours d'Elegance collector's cars outside The Broadmoor's Colorado Hall East Lot, 2 Lake Ave., on Sunday. An inaugural competition for enthusiasts, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. Car registrations: Classic Car (non-concours) $50 +$1.25 service fee; Classic Car Concours, $75 +$1.88 service fee. Presenter Summit Entertainment has designated a portion of registration for American Heart Association. summitegllc.com