FRIDAY-SATURDAY

It's New Orleans in Manitou Springs: "Manitou Time Machine" Carnivale time, Year 31. A costume Carniball is set for Friday at Briarhurst Manor. Then the tasty Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off on Saturday in Soda Springs Park. The 1 p.m. Saturday big Krewe Parade caps things off, celebrating local leaders who have died. Parking at Hiawatha Gardens at Memorial Park, with shuttle available. manitousprings.org

FRIDAY The world comes to Ent Center for the Arts via the BYU International Folk Dance Team. Costumes and dancers from Ukraine, Mexico, Russia and more. 7 p.m. Tickets $29.75. tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/4172

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

If you spot a plethora of people wearing golf shirts and golf hats near Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver, just know it's the preseason Colorado Golf Expo weekend. So many things to see and do, with a pause at Argonaut Liquor Turn Rest Stop. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. coloradogolfexpo.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

More outdoor experiences at the weekend Denver Fly Fishing Show, Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora. 25 classes, advanced fly casting, nymph fishing, Stillwaters, fly tying and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sun. Tickets and class info: flyfishingshow.com/denver-co

SATURDAY

A favorite annual event in Garden of the Gods and at the Visitor & Nature Center, it's Bighorn Sheep Day. Enjoy a viewing station for the bighorn herd, nature hikes, educational programs, animal visitors and interactive games. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. tinyurl.com/2p85h3z6

SATURDAY

Shhh, it's silent and a film with some local history, Lon Chaney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." Feel free to dress from the 1920s for the Pioneers Museum's fundraising "Silent Film Soiree," now an annual tradition. Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. event are $40 and include Charleston dance lessons, a special prohibition-era cocktail, hors d'oeuvres and a dessert bar. cspm.org

SATURDAY

Boot Barn Hall turns purple with a Birthday Party Bash featuring a Paizley Park tribute to the music of Prince, 7 p.m. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2p9c62v5

SATURDAY

Hundreds of handbells ring out during the Southern Colorado 40th Anniversary Handbell Festival, concluding with a free public concert at 5:30 p.m. Gymnasium at Colorado Springs Christian Schools, 4845 Mallow Road. Under the direction of handbell composer Kevin McChesney. socohandbells.org

SUNDAY

An afternoon of music by Black composers and arrangers, "I Dream a World," by the Colorado Springs Chorale, 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Highlights include "Dreams" from Trilogy of Dreams, Rollo Dilworth; I Dream a World, Uzee Brown Jr. and Plain Chant for America, William Grant Still. Tickets $10, cschorale.org/i-dream-a-world