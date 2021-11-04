THURSDAY
A special benefit at the new ReStore, 6250 Tutt Blvd., 14 works by photographer Paul Kulik, known for his landscapes. The framed photos will be sold to benefit Habitat for Humanities Veterans Build, with a “meet the artist” on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and displayed the length of the show. Kulik’s previous philanthropy had been a random drawing for 70 photographs on canvas by UCHealth Memorial Hospital front-line workers during COVID-19. ReStore’s hours, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. pikespeakhabitat.org/restore/
FRIDAY
The beautiful dark skies Night Sky Program for November at Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is 7-9 p.m. Friday. Park staff and members of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society help visitors look for planets, galaxies, nebulas and more. Meet at the visitor center. Entrance fee of $10, ages 15 and younger free. Information: (719) 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook or Twitter at FlorissantNPS.
FRIDAY-NOV. 13
That busy local October Arts Month is a wrap. Next up a time to experience the Denver arts culture. It’s a time to experience many of the offerings during Denver Arts Week with events all around the city. Kicking everything off is an expanded First Friday Art Walks. Then a gem of an evening, 5-10 p.m., at the free Saturday Night at the Museums. All the major cultural institutions. A big schedule: denver.org/denver-arts-week
FRIDAY
The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular is something to be experienced. The music itself is exciting all by itself, but add to that a flashing laser show set to the beat. Mind blowing. This version, at Pueblo Memorial Hall, includes audience participation “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” 8 p.m. Friday Tickets $34-36. tinyurl.com/pae7a83t
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The holidays are arriving Friday and Saturday at the 18th annual Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show at the Colorado Convention Center, formerly at the Denver Mart. 450 booths with art, specialty foods, jewelry, clothing, holiday decor, culinary demonstrations and Hammond's Candy Land. $16.95, $1 coupon on the website, coloradochristmasgiftshow.com, ages 13 and under free. Moves to Colorado Springs Nov. 19-21.
SATURDAY
Flags and Infantry, bands and heroes will fill downtown to honor The Greatest Generation at Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade. Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, 68 units will head down Tejon Street from St. Vrain to Vermijo. Information: cosvetsparade.org. Denver’s Veterans Day Parade and Festival on Saturday is a socially distanced Stationary Parade with spectators walking past exhibits, military vehicles and celebrated veterans. denverveteransday.com
SATURDAY
The annual biggie for cycling folks: Veloswap at National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Sellers and buyers go for deals in this marketplace. New and used bikes, equipment and accessories. Inventory from manufacturers. Haggling is a given as are test rides. Parking $10. tinyurl.com/3p94bshv
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Women’s Living Expo with a Cause salutes women in the military and military spouses, who receive free admission. Two days of vendors and events for women in the indoor event center at Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. General admission $7. womenslivingexpo.com
NOTE: Check websites for late changes or cancellations because of COVID protocols.