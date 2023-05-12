It's a busy weekend around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region, with Colorado's only Tulip Festival among the best bets.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

A weekend for Colorado's only Tulip Festival arrives in colorful spring glory and you can pick your own to buy for your home. Make reservations to spend "Agrientertainment" farm festival time at Colorado Kids Ranch, 18065 Saddlewood Road in Monument. Weather cooperating, there will be 35,000 tulips and a variety of activities including outdoor games, Human Foosball, pony rides, a tractor cow train and a farm animal petting area. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days. Admission $8 for kids 5-17, $5 for adults. coloradokidsranch.com/tulipfestival and check colorado kids ranch on Facebook for last-minute changes.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Join two days filled with an impressive grouping of local authors in conversations and collaboration at the City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Readings and workshops and more in "The Civility of The Book." Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/the-civility-of-the-book-tickets-608689826657

STARTING THIS WEEKEND

A unique multi-sensory experience of candlelight, music for Swifties and aircraft: Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift. Various dates and times in May and June, 60-minute concerts by a string quartet in a one-of-a-kind location, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Hangar 1. There's time before concerts to see the air and space exhibits. Ages 8 and older. For dates and tickets, feverup.com/m/109647

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

All about those home improvement projects and the experts are here to help at The Colorado Springs Home Show, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Free admission. thespringshomeshow.com

SATURDAY

It's ManiPalooza Day in Manitou with all sorts of family activities, music, a dunk cave and food trucks in Soda Springs Park. Noon to 7 p.m. and it's free. Then there's silent disco dancing, 7-10 p.m., tickets $10-15. manitousprings.org/manipalooza

SATURDAY

The birds are migrating, time for the Spring Bird Count in Fountain Creek Regional Park. For birders of all levels who will count and record the numbers and species populations. 7-11 a.m. $5 donation requested. communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers

SATURDAY

Plans for Summer Family Days are introduced at Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Historic outdoor mining machinery is featured and there will be social media announcements of monthly guest presenters and activities. Tickets $5 per car for all outdoor activities, separate admission for the museum. wmmi.org

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

For those railroad lovers, "Colorado Crossings" at Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden, 17155 W. 44th Ave. Some of the stars: two narrow gauge steam locomotives and three of the Rio Grande Southern "Galloping Geese." A new exhibition centers on the works of rail photographers Charles Clegg and Lucius Beebe and their 1946 excursion on the Rio Grande Southern is recreated. For tickets and schedules: coloradorailroadmuseum.org

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

A traveling festival of outdoor climbing and adventure films, Reel Rock Film Fest 17, is a weekend offering by Colorado Mountain Club, 710 10th St., Golden. $20, 6-9 p.m. The climbs are heart-stopping, they promise. cmc.org/events/reel-rock-17