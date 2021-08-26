The Rocky Mountain Puppet Palooza and Rocky Mountain Puppet Slam will be held Saturday at Green Box Arts in Green Mountain Falls. The Palooza, aimed at toddlers through middle school-age kids, will feature half-hour performances, puppet crafting stations where kids can make puppets for free, interactive workshops, talent show, karaoke, a silent auction and puppet museum, with professional puppets from Colorado puppeteers. The Slam will feature eight five-minute puppet acts by puppeteers from around the state.