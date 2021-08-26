FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Seven short films are on the bill for the Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour 2021 at Cottonwood Center for the Arts theater, 427 E. Colorado Ave. Screenings at 7 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $8 online or $10 at the door. ifsoc.eventive.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
It's Rockabilly festival time at Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain, as Hot Rod Rock & Rumble arrives for the weekend. Car show for pre-1976 oldies but goodies, pin-up girls, drag racing, burnouts and bands live on several stages. On site camping planned. Admission $30. facebook.com/pikespeakhotrodrockrumble Check website for late changes.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
It's here and a go this year. Colorado Springs Comic Con runs this weekend at Broadmoor World Arena. And just look at the headliners: Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow, "Leave it to Beaver's" Wally and the Beav. They're meeting fans all three days. Other stars on hand are from "The Mandalorian," "Saved by the Bell," "Mayans M.C." and others. Masks required for all nonvaccinated Comic Con fans. For a schedule and tickets: cscomiccon.com
FRIDAY-SEPT. 6
That one-of-a-kind summer event found in states everywhere. And Colorado as well. Time for the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo starting this weekend. It was a shortened victim of COVID last year but is cautiously moving forward now with everything from concerts, agricultural competitions, pig races, a carnival, livestock sales and so many things to eat. There's a PRCA Ram Rodeo and a ranch rodeo, monster trucks, a Celebration de los Charros, and, on Saturday, a "Hometown Heroes & Rodeos" parade. coloradostatefair.com
SATURDAY
Two sessions of some of Colorado's best at the Manitou Springs Wine Festival in Memorial Park, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or 4-8 p.m. Tastings from Colorado Wineries, live music, food and gift vendors. Free 6-bottle wine tote with ticket purchase. Lawn chairs and blankets are OK, empty water bottles for free water stations in the park. For grownups and no pets this time. Tickets $35: tinyurl.com/ydp4cuec
SATURDAY
Five stages of music at the iconic Denver Day of Rock along the 16th Street Mall and all to benefit the Denver nonprofit Amp the Cause to support child-based groups. Headliner The Band Perry at 8 p.m. and others starting at 5 p.m. including Colorado Springs' Austin Young Band. denverdayofrock.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
How about this unusual and educational family outdoor experience, BioBlitz: Stratton Open Space, combining guided hikes, collecting data about what's in the park, and working with scientists and naturalists. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. both days. An opportunity to learn to use the iNaturalist app. Booths about science and the natural environment and special evening programs to monitor bats and moths. It's all free at the open space, 1504 Ridgeway Ave., tinyurl.com/4kemfrh9
SUNDAY
They couldn't celebrate in 2020, so Sunday's the time for a fourth anniversary block party at Stir Coffee and Cocktails, 2330 N. Wahsatch Ave. Drink and food specials all day, a car show from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., bring the pups for a doggy photo booth and there's a silent auction for One Dog at a Time. stircoffeeandcocktails.com
SUNDAY
Art lovers know all about this one. One of the top Affordable Arts Festivals in the country is Sunday on the grounds of Arapahoe Community College, 5900 S. Santa Fe Ave., in Littleton. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Pieces from 160 artists in 20 states is priced for one day at $100 or less. Fondly called the "Black Friday" sale of art festivals. Admission of $12 goes to scholarships at the college. AffordableArtsFestival.com