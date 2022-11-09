FRIDAY
Ice is ready, time to skate. It's opening day for Skate in the Park in Acacia Park downtown, 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A highlight of the holiday season. $10 (credit cards), includes skates, children 4 and under free with paying adult. Schedules: downtowncs.com/event/skate
THURSDAY
"Icons of American Art," with featured artists Thomas Blackshear, Dean Mitchell, Ezra Tucker, has its opening reception 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Circle. Historical Black Art seminar by the artists, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Fine Arts Center, 30 W. Dale St., broadmoorgalleries.com/events
FRIDAY
Art posters by 10 artists, "Ukrainian War Time," with "the truth about war crimes committed by Russia," are presented in an opening reception by GOCA (Gallery of Contemporary Art), Ent Center for the Arts. First shown in National Center Ukrainian House in Kyiv. 5-8 p.m., gallery talk 6:30 p.m. Free. On view through Dec. 3, 1-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival celebrates 35 years and almost 1,000 films, with the next 41 films of impact screened over three days. Three locations on Colorado College campus. A variety of pass options from full festival and double day to single day. Festival virtual encore is Nov. 17-20. rmwfilm.org
FRIDAY
A holiday tradition, the Polar Express Train Ride begins Friday through Dec. 23 at Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden, 17155 W. 44th Ave. There's caroling and the “Hot Chocolate" song and dance in the heated Polar Express Pavilion followed by a trip to the North Pole in vintage coaches, pulled by a coal-fired steam locomotive.Then a visit with Santa himself and a "First Gift of Christmas!” 4-8 p.m. Book early, tickets $80-$100 with tables for four, $475. Tickets: coloradorailroadmuseum.org.
SATURDAY
Azadi, a colorful celebration of 75 years of Indian independence, is performed at 4 p.m. at Ent Center for the Arts. Presented by the Indian Community of Colorado Springs with UCCS. A benefit for the ICCS Active-Duty Tuition Assistance Gap Scholarship Fund. Tickets, cosindia.org
SATURDAY
White lights in memory of those deceased go on for the season in the 38th annual Trees of Life ceremony on the south lawn of the Pioneers Museum at 5 p.m. Military are honored with a red, white and blue tree. Names can be read aloud. Lights, ornaments or starbursts purchased from Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care. pikespeakhospice.org/treesoflife
SUNDAY
A purrfectly fine day awaits at the Colorado Cat Fest in Denver's National Western Expo Hall, 4655 Humboldt St. All things feline, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., including celebrity cat Mister Marble, cat art and cats for adoption. $20, catfestco.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Brick Fest Live, Colorado Springs Event Center, brickfestlive.com