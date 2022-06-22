FRIDAY
Kicking off Pikes Peak International Hill Climb weekend, a celebration of Sunday's anniversary 100th race up Pikes Peak, is the crowd pleasing Fan Fest opportunity to meet the drivers and see the cars up close. The street festival also features Nitro Circus Freestyle Motocross Demo Team high flying above the street. Fan Fest is open 5-9 p.m. Friday. A special treat as well, Rocky Mountain Go-Kart Racing demonstration.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Check out The Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals all weekend at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo. 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday. Information and tickets: nsra-usa.com/events
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Tour area ponds and waterfalls for landscaping ideas or just to enjoy being outdoors this weekend during the 16th annual Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls. See water exhibits in Colorado Springs and Monument during a self-guided tour. And a special tradition, Purely Ponds Fine Landscapes will match and donate proceeds from ticket sales to The Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region. For a tour map and directions, $5 at purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Celebrate Japanese culture and get ready for the excitement of pounding taiko drums and delicious food at the 48th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival at Denver's Sakura Square, 1255 19th St. “Sakura Matsuri” is co-presented by Tri-State/Denver Buddhist Temple, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. A full marketplace for shopping. cherryblossomdenver.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Crowds in the many thousands will be in Civic Center Park this weekend for the 2022 Denver PrideFest festivities. First up is a Saturday Pride 5K with folks invited to "walk, run, roll or sashay." The rainbow Festival includes 250+ vendors, food and beverage and live performances. Sunday is parade day, beginning at 9:30 a.m. along 14 blocks of Colfax Avenue from Cheesman Park to Civic Center. Then it's party time and more performances. An art festival is in Cheesman Park. For the full Pride schedule: denverpride.org The Colorado Springs Pride Festival is coming up July 23-24.
SATURDAY
Venetucci Farm is alive with colorful blooms, rocking music, flower crowns, Bristol Beer, craft beverages and food trucks for Rocky Mountain Flower Fest, 2-10 p.m.Special flowering photo op selfie stops. Music by Chauncy Crandall, South for Winter and Grass It Up. Admission $65, VIP $85, kids 10 and under $25. 5210 S. US 85-87. More on Rocky Mountain Highway App or Gather Mountain Blooms Instagram.
SATURDAY
Dash through, jump into or make mud pies in one of the best dirty puddles ever: Big Dog Brag, The Colorado Mud Run. Three whole miles of muddiness, a 5K with 25 obstacles or a 2K with the silliest obstacles. Ages 5 and up. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. $39-69. RAM Off-Road Park, 12750 State HWY 94. bigdogbrag.com
SATURDAY
All about nature and its bees as Manitou Springs holds its second Pollinator Party with a parade, garden planting and seed giveaways all set to live bluegrass music. 9 a.m. to noon at Mansions Park. Presenters include the Manitou Pollinators, Butterfly Pavilion and Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District. Free. manitoupollinators.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Famous gold-medal Olympic and Paralympic athletes are honored all weekend during the museum's Hall of Fame activities. Kickoff activities open to the public on the Plaza starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and a parade of athletes. New digital exhibits inside. Free soccer clinic by Brandi Chastain at Weidner Field, 3 p.m. Sunday. Free Philharmonic concert with athletes as guest conductors, 6 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, csopm.org