THURSDAY-JAN. 22
It's that action-packed annual National Western Stock Show time, kicking off with the Longhorn parade through downtown Denver, noon Thursday. The show and rodeo action kick off Saturday at National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., with Colorado cowboys against Cinch World Cowboys, the Ranch Invitational Rodeo and so much more to come, including Denver Professional Bull Riders Chute-Out, Coors Western Art Show and Sale and the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza. Full schedule: nationalwestern.com
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
An art sale tradition, Pottery by the Price (formerly Pottery by the Pound), and the first show of the year at Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., in Manitou Springs. The artists get ready for 2023 shows and exhibits by clearing their inventories at discount prices. For times: commonwheel.com/pottery-by-the-price-2023.html
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Ready to travel? See what's new and learn about places to visit at the Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show, now called The Ultimate RV Show, returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver this weekend. More than 150 2023 RVs, from Class A motorhomes to easy-to-pull trailers and campers. Also an opportunity to, for the first time, see pre-owned inventory, too. Free admission, parking $12. Times and special VIP information: rv.campingworld.com/shows/denver-rv-show
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Holidays are over, time for home projects. ,The weekend Colorado Springs Home Building & Remodeling Show is this weekend at Norris-Penrose Event Center. See the newest things and visit with vendors from indoor changes and HVAC systems to outdoor water features. norrispenrose.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The top in piano music, the U.S. International Duo Piano Competition at Broadmoor International Center. 7-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday,1-6 p.m. Sunday. $10 for one entry, $30 for three days.USIDPC.org
FRIDAY
All eras of their familiar music history are here in The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute at Pikes Peak Center. 8 p.m. This tribute travels the world. Tickets $35.50-$79.25 plus fees at AXS.com or in person at Pikes Peak Center box office. axs.com/events/444705/the-fab-four-tickets?skin=pikespeakcenter
SATURDAY
No matter if there are lots of DIY home projects, camping trips, boating on a lake or more, there's probably a need for Lots of Knots. And that's the name of a three-hour workshop with everything to know about tying up. A hands-on experience at 5 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane, $8/$7 for military. Pre-registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/fountain-creek-nature-center
SATURDAY
They're familiar as the tribute band to The Eagles, but this time they're at Boot Barn Hall as The Long Run — Alter Eagles. In this concert, their music is a tribute to popular rock, country, pop groups... that aren't The Eagles. Show at 7 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. bootbarnhall.com
DAILY
Ever look at that endless star-studded sky and daydream about what's up there in that "Dark Universe?" There might be some answers or maybe even more questions in this immersive theater program in The Planetarium at Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. The film takes visitors on a journey through space narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson. Times and tickets: dmns.org/visit/planetarium/dark-universe