THURSDAY
Join a Family Star Party with a telescope viewing of the peak night of the Orionids Meteor Shower, 6-8 p.m., Space Foundation Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Drive. Orionids is near Orion the Hunter in the sky. Weather permitting, visitors also will be able to gaze at the Mobile Earth & Space Observatory through special filters. Indoor moon presentations and rover navigation included in admission. $5, $3 for children. discoverspace.org
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
For its first fundraiser, supporting a 2022 season, Village Arts presents a full-length Broadway revue "Behind The Facade." Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4052 Nonchalant Circle South, 6:30 p.m. daily with 2 p.m. matinee Saturday. Free. villageartscs.org
FRIDAY
Dance away your lunch hour downtown at Lunch Beat, noon to 1 p.m. The big rule: You gotta dance! A full DJ set, water provided and, at hour's end, a healthy lunch to take with you. Talking about work prohibited. A local fun event since 2012. UCCS Galleries of Contemporary Art at GOCA 121, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. gocadigital.org/special-events
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Take your best skill shot and talk orbits and playfields during three days when the Rocky Mountain Pinball Showdown and Gameroom Expo takes over Marriott Denver South at Park Meadows in Lone Tree. Classic arcade games. Something new this year, a $25 rider on your 21+ ticket for a beer and spirits tasting by top area vendors, collector's souvenir glass. Admission $40 per day; $95 three-day, $25 tasting rider; kids 7-12 $18 per day Friday and Saturday, $35 three-day kids; ages 6 and under free. Friday noon-10 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-midnight; Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. pinballshowdown.com/index.html
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Get ready for some fright during 11 scream-inducing films in The Independent Film Society of Colorado sixth annual Three Nights of Horror Film Festival at Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave. Movies released from 1935 to 2004. Oldies but goodies, classics, slasher and zombie movies. Local adult beverages to go along with the viewing. $6 per film at the door, full festival pass $40 online only. Friday 6-10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday noon-8 p.m. ifsoc.eventive.org/welcome
SATURDAY
A Family Fun Crawl with interactive history activities during a stroll around the grounds of Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Register for time slots — 15 guests each — to five art- and history-themed stations with painting, dancing, clay creations and edible dirt. Strolls are an hour and costumes are encouraged. $5 for time slots at give.cspm.org
SATURDAY
Fort Carson and community volunteers will team for the 25th annual nationwide Make a Difference Day with four projects across the post, 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers ages 14 and older. Wear sturdy work shoes and don't forget water and gloves. You're also encouraged to bring gardening tools. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Register at carson.armymwr.com/programs/army-volunteer-corps.
SATURDAY
How about a road trip to Canon City for Boo at the Bridge? Trick or treating at Royal Gorge Bridge and Park, 4-7:30 p.m. Wear costumes to trick-or-treat booths on both sides of the bridge, 955 feet above the Arkansas River. Early birds until 6 p.m. can ride in the aerial gondolas. Live entertainment, too. Admission $13 at the gate, $11 online, ages 3 and under free. royalgorgebridge.com/boo-at-the-bridge
SUNDAY
It has been four years of waiting and dreaming, but this is finally the opening day for the new Denver Art Museum campus and 50,000-square-foot Sie Welcome Center. New places to eat and meet, new galleries, acclaimed design. 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. Free. denverartmuseum.org
