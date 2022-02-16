FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers blows out its third-birthday candles with a two-night Sofakillers dance-all-night bash. Doors at 5 p.m., music at 7 p.m. Sofakillers, a multiple-year Best of the Springs winner, promises rock, pop, funk, disco and country. Tickets starting at $25: bootbarnhall.com
SATURDAY
The Southern Colorado Handbell Festival returns with 140 ringers from across the state. Featured conductor is composer and music arranger Jason Krug from Indianapolis. Rehearsals start at 8 a.m. for the 5:30 p.m. free public concert, where they will be joined by Pikes Peak Brass. The new location, Wasson Academic Campus, 2115 Afton Way, has free parking on site. socohandbells.org
SATURDAY
Celebrate Colorado's state mammal at Bighorn Sheep Day in Garden of the Gods. Its the 17th year to learn all about the majestic animals in their home location. No guarantee how close you'll be to the herd, since they set their own schedules, but powerful telescopes will be set up to help, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nature walks, educational animal displays, games and creative activities. All free, tickets at gardenofgods.com Some of the herd was relocated this week but lots of bighorns are here.
SATURDAY
A watch party and laser show tonight at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 6-8 p.m. Free outdoor activities include the laser show at 6:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m. Tickets needed for an LED wall Olympic-action watch party, with pizza, beer and wine. Tour the museum until 7 p.m. Tickets: tinyurl.com/3f9uutyv
SATURDAY
Walkers are invited to head for Pueblo for a 5K or 10K walk along the Riverwalk and historic downtown during the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club's Fellowship Walk Saturday. Free and open to the public. Register between 9 and 10 a.m., park at outer areas of Carl’s Junior parking lot, 102 S. Santa Fe Ave. Route not recommended for wheelchairs. falconwanderers.org/events/FWEvents.php
SATURDAY
All about vinyl at the Rocky Mountain Record Show. DJs spinning favorites. More than 20 sellers. Posters, too, and food trucks. Red Line Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver. Early entry 9 a.m., $20; free general admission 11 a.m. Tickets: redlineart.org
SATURDAY
A Black History Month highlight, Art Song Colorado: Voices of the African Diasporo, with soloists from Art Song Colorado and music by Chamber Orchestra of the Springs. Music by Black composers. Free, 3-5 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.
SATURDAY
In celebration of Black History Month, African Storytelling, Drumming and Percussion by Wanda Tisby Cousar and Ron Cousar. The heritage program includes West African dance performed to drumming and the story of the Lion King on balafon. Free. Library 21c, 11 a.m.-noon. ppld.librarymarket.com/african-storytelling-drumming-and-percussion-0
SUNDAY
It's a Sunday afternoon of heavenly, close-your-eyes-and-drift-along chamber music by the Veronika String Quartet, “Mysterious Beloved” with Michael Sabatka and Allison Drenkow. 3-5 p.m. in Packard Hall at Colorado College. Pre-concert lecture by Mark Arnest at 2:15 p.m. Tickets $25, military discount, students $10. veronikastringquartet.com COVID protocols.
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and COVID protocols.