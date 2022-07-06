THURSDAY-FRIDAY
Two outdoor summer series are underway at The Promenade Shops at Briargate. Movies on Thursdays at sunset, with "Encanto" showing this week. Friday night is for music, with J.J. Murphy, 5 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets. thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com
FRIDAY
Put on those "it's Friday" Hawaiian shirts and get ready to dance at the Kinship Landing Silent Disco. A luau theme evening, 7-10 p.m., with tiki-theme drinks. Headsets at the door, $15, and music awaits, 415 S. Nevada Ave. kinshiplanding.com/events/kinship-events
FRIDAY
Rodeo weeks are going on statewide. Friday through July 16: Cattlemen's Days in Gunnison with PRCA Rodeo, a parade, concerts, carnival and more, cattlemensdays.com. Rooftop Rodeo in Estes Park, also PRCA, Friday through July 11, visitestespark.com Closer to home midweek, the big 81st annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo and NFR Open, with a million dollar purse, in Norris-Penrose Event Center, Wednesday through July 16, pikespeakorbust.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A very special garden tour theme this year: neighborhoods recovered after the Waldo Canyon fire 10 years ago. See “From Ashes to Beauty: A Decade of Recovery” in Mountain Shadows and Rockrimmon during the annual Friends of Extension Colorado Springs Garden Tour, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. El Paso County Extension Master Gardeners available at the sites. Tickets, $25, at garden centers. extensionfriends.org
SATURDAY
To say Old Colorado City had a lively and raucous early history is an understatement. Learn all about the interesting past filled with saloons, gambling, tunnels and brothels during the 1½-hour walking tour of the historic district by Old Colorado City Historical Society. 10 a.m.-noon, $5 at the door of the OCC History Center, 1 S. 24th St. Reservations by calling 719-636-1225 or at the center. occhs.org
SATURDAY
Ready, set, create at the Chalk It Up Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Southeast Armed Services YMCA, 2190 Jet Wing Drive. Sign up to compete in "Jungle! Chalk!," $5 or $15 for groups of 4. Cash prizes in the different age groups. Food trucks and family activities, too. csindy.boldtypetickets.com
SATURDAY
It's off to Cañon City and the Arkansas River for a weekend walk, altitude 5332 feet, 5KM and 10 KM. Group walk 9:30 a.m. Free. falconwanderers.org
MONDAY-FRIDAY
The Grateful Dead, the Doors, Cream and Jefferson Airplane were all in concert in Denver in the late 1960s at the club considered the start of Colorado's rock music history. Music and art lovers can relive it at The Family Dog Experience. The Museum of Outdoor Arts created art of the early years with dressing rooms in the styles of those legends around Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. The Family Dog had a short club life, 1967-'68. Tours through July 27, except concert days and Saturdays and Sundays. $15, reservations at museumofoutdoorarts.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/museumofoutdoorarts/event.jsp?event=363