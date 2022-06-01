FRIDAY
Have fun downtown on First Friday as you see how many of the 12 new murals and public artworks you can find during the First Friday 2022 Art on the Streets Scavenger Hunt. A passport-guided tour will be 5-8 p.m., and some of the artists will be at locations to describe their works. Pre-register, $10 donation suggested, for the passport, a map guide and prizes. downtowncs.com
FRIDAY
A mural-viewing anniversary during First Friday along Manitou's Creek Walk Trail, 5-8 p.m. Snacks from Tava Truck. Music by Cosmic Flying Goats. A project of Smokebrush Foundation, Concrete Couch and the artists.
FRIDAY
A Manitou Springs 150th anniversary celebration opens at 9 a.m. at the town's Heritage Center with exhibits and activities all year. Themes: Health Resort, Attractions, Community Builders, Road to Revival. Visit the center and museum at 517 Manitou Ave. Also in Manitou this weekend, Saturday's Wine Festival, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Memorial Park, $30-$35, manitousprings.org, manitouspringsheritagecenter.org
SATURDAY
Interesting car show weekend. All cars welcome at the First Saturday Car Show with Autoshop Vocational every month through October. 719 Cars and Coffee is 7 to 11 a.m. at the Soccerhaus, 4845 List Drive. Food vendors, music and activities. Info: 719-310-9211. A Sunday show in Littleton, Colorado Concours d’Elegance & Exotic Sports Car Show is expecting 300 rare and collectible cars at Arapahoe Community College, 5900 S. Santa Fe Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., a nonprofit benefit, adults $9. abilityconnectioncolorado.org/special-events/colorado-concours
SATURDAY
A perfect day to be outside. The annual free Get Outdoors Day offered by the city, Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance Community, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and more in Memorial Park and at Prospect Lake, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. So many new experiences to try including stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking and archery. Free fishing poles to the first 800 kids. ppora.org. Out at Rock Ledge Ranch, it's Sheep Shearing Day, rockledgeranch.com. In Woodland Park, an Outdoor Family Fun Day at Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., food, chalk drawing, police and fire vehicles, children's activities and more. Admission includes museum admission: $13, children $9. rmdrc.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A Colorado tradition, the 21st annual Celebration of American Indian Art, Culture and Dance at The Fort in Morrison. Top American Indian artists in a juried show, an Indian Market with 40 Native American nations, music and traditional dancing, a tribute to veteran Brad Black Crow, hawks and eagles, exhibits from Denver Museum of Nature and Science and History Colorado. Food at The Fort Restaurant. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, $10, children 12 and under free. Tickets: tesoroculturalcenter.org/indian-market
SATURDAY
History on Saturday afternoons taking the Gold Camp Victorian Society's Historical Trolley Tours in Cripple Creek. During the summer at 1 p.m., except for Donkey Derby Days Aug. 13. The 90-minute tours begin at the District Museum at City Hall Pocket Park and feature hosts and hostesses in costume from the gold camp's era. $15 donations. 25 tickets per day. goldcampvictoriansociety.org