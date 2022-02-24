THURSDAY-MARCH 6
Colorado Environmental Film Festival is virtual this year with a record 97 films from around the world. Colorado premieres featured. Shorts and feature-length films available on-demand to watch from home. Highlights such as a documentary, "Inhabitants," following Native American tribes across the country restoring their traditional land management practices. Passes run from $10 to $75 depending on the number of films selected. ceff2022.eventive.org/welcome
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
A 30-year equine-lover's tradition, the Colorado Horse Council's Rocky Mountain Horse Expo runs all weekend at National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver. One of the highlights, the Mane Event family show with demonstrations and performances set to lights and music. Sunday from noon to 1 p.m. guests can hear Temple Grandin. An expo delight, mini horses from Prestige Petites. For tickets: coloradohorsecouncil.com/rmhe The Expo Charity is Denver's Ronald McDonald House.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Almost time to hit the links, get ready at the 2022 Colorado Golf Expo. Pros from the PGA, Colorado Golf Association, the Junior Golf Alliance and the Colorado Women’s Golf Association. Free club fittings and golf lessons. Swing and putting biomechanics. Equipment and travel vendors. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Convention Center, Denver. denvergolfexpo.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A busy time of year for home and garden shows, this is Colorado Springs Home Show, at Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. The focus is on home improvement projects. Free tickets online: thespringshomeshow.com
SATURDAY
Friends and fellow musicians will gather Saturday for a special night of music: the Patti Mack Support Concert at Stargazers Theatre. The vocalist, formerly of Whiskey Fingers, is unable to perform for now after a long bout with COVID-19, but the audience will be rocking in support with Last Band on Earth, Starburn and The Patti Mack Band featuring a fill-in guest vocalist. The honoree chose two nonprofits to benefit from the evening: CASA and One Nation Walking Together. Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m., admission $10. stargazerstheatre.com
SATURDAY
Have the time of your life with "Dancing Queen" and "Fernando" at Gimme Gimme Disco, the ABBA-inspired, disco attire-encouraged, mirror ball party at The Black Sheep. Bring on the Bee Gees. Dance time 8 p.m. $10-15, tinyurl.com/536zbnrf
SATURDAY
It was delayed for a year, so time again for the Carnivale Parade and Gumbo Cookoff in Manitou. "Mystical Manitou" Parade at 1 p.m. in Memorial Park after the 11 a.m. gumbo tasting at 11 a.m., Soda Springs Park. It's part of Manitou's 150th anniversary year. manitousprings.org/carnivale-weekend
SUNDAY
Music in the castle at Glen Eyrie Acoustic Eidolon Concert. The ninth year for the concert featuring the sounds of Joe Scott on double neck, 14-string guitjo and Hannah Alkire on cello with Celtic, Americana, flamenco and maybe even some rock 'n roll. First concert 5:15 p.m., the second at 7 p.m. Tickets $42-49. gleneyrie.org/our-event/acoustic-eidolon
MONDAY
A night of healing music is coming as more than 20 Colorado and national artists perform a virtual Marshall Fire Benefit Concert to help those who lost so much during the worst fire in Colorado history. More than 1,000 homes were destroyed in Boulder County. An amazing lineup and here are just a few names: Nathaniel Rateliff, Big Head Todd, Dave Matthews, Ryan Tedder, Trey Anastasio, Wynonna Judd, The Avett Brothers, Yonder Mountain String Band, String Cheese Incident, Steve Miller, Lyle Lovett and more. The concert is pre-recorded and opens at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 each at marshallfirebenefit.veeps.com
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and COVID-19 protocols