The Carnivale Parade and Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off are back in Manitou Springs Saturday after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. The cook-off begins at 11 a.m. in Soda Springs Park. Gumbo tastings are 75 cents. The "Mystical Manitou"-themed parade begins at 1 p.m. in Memorial Park, and travels down Manitou Avenue to Soda Springs Park. As always, anybody is invited to join the parade.