It's a big festival weekend in southern Colorado with Oktoberfest in Colorado Springs, the Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival and Harvest Fest 2021 festival in Cañon City scheduled. There's more on tap, too.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

One of the most popular times to drive south, the Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival in Historic Downtown Pueblo/Union Avenue. Huge roasters are fired up with fresh garlic to fill freezer bags for the year. Or it's the inspiration for major green chile dinners right now. A 27-year tradition of deliciousness. To go with the chile shopping and farmers market in a fair atmosphere, a Jalapeno Eating contest, parade of Chihuahuas, music and food demonstrations. $5 gate admission. tinyurl.com/4zxan688

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Oktoberfest weekend with beer, music, schnapps tasting, weiner-dog dash, classes and more at Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $10 parking off Bass Pro Drive. 5-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. csoktoberfest.com

SATURDAY-OCT. 3

Several thousand busy volunteers will be hard at work over nine days during the annual Creek Week Cleanup and you can help, too. Areas needing some loving care include trails, parks, open spaces and waterways from Palmer Lake downstream the whole Fountain Creek area. Join a project or create your own. To register: fountain-crk.com/register.

SATURDAY

The beautiful brick house, now McAllister House Museum at 423 N. Cascade Ave., dates back to the earliest days of Colorado Springs. Over the past three years the curator and volunteers have done in-depth sesquicentennial research on the home's designer, American landscape architect Andrew Jackson Downing, and McAllister's experimental horticulture, with apples as the primary crop. A Harvest Festival on the grounds celebrates that history, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Included are antique cars, music, a pie raffle and horticultural history. mcallisterhouse.org

SATURDAY

So many outdoor activities for the young ones at Saturday's No Child Left Inside at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Experience archery, creating a sidewalk chalk mural, build a pinecone bird feeder, do crayon leaf rubbings, see animal tracks, make s'mores and see how to set up a campsite. Call 576-2016. 410 JL Ranch Heights.

SATURDAY

A showcase for Southern Colorado Latina writers, the 10th annual “Latina Voices” program celebrates its 10th anniversary from 10 a.m. to noon at Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Free and open to the public. Presented by Friends of Pikes Peak Library District. Featured are musician and dancer Adriana Jones Rincon, general manager of Smokebrush Foundation for the Arts; author and educator Juliana Aragón Fatula, who received a High Plains Book Award; and AliciaRose Martinez, Summer Programs & College Access Specialist at Colorado College where she is also co-director of the Mariachi Tigre Music Ensemble. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Sale of books by Hispanic authors. ppld.org/friends

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Such a pretty season to visit Mueller State Park and this weekend there's something extra special in the Visitors Center, the Friends of Mueller State Park Fall Art Show featuring and supporting area artists. A portion of sales goes to the work of the Friends. Besides the show there's plenty of time for a hike, too. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Admittance free with Annual Park Pass or $9 per vehicle, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. friendsofmuellersp.com/fall-art-show

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

They'll be riding and roping to honor fallen officers in the annual 10-33 State Trooper Memorial Roping, 8 a.m. both days at Norris-Penrose Stadium Arena, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Money raised is for families of the fallen. facebook.com/1033STMR

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

A great time to visit the Abbey Winery in Cañon City, Harvest Fest 2021. Wine tasting, gourmet taste treats, local cheeses and produce, fresh breads and the great outdoors. No kids' activities this year. Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A free event, wine tasting is $10. 3011 E. Highway 50. More info here

NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes or cancellations because of COVID-19.