MLB All-Star Game baseball and fireflies, The Brothers Osborne and tiny houses, Broadmoor art and the County Fair this weekend.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Opening weekend for a fascinating COS150 Sesquecentennial "Then and Now" exhibit with Mike Pach's 50 pairs of photos, our city's historic photos paired with his modern images. Opening reception 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Library 21C, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Jamey Hastings' documentary follows the creation of this project and a music video by Marcelle premieres. On display through Aug. 31 and Pach has a "Then and Now" book as well.

FRIDAY-TUESDAY

Batter up! Be part of the MLB All-Star Week in Denver at Play Ball Park, an interactive festival at the Colorado Convention Center, from Friday through Tuesday during the 2021 MLB All-Star Week in Denver. This is the free fan event with baseball and baseball living legends including the Rockies, mascots, former Olympians and games. MLB Gaming Zone even transforms the streets downtown. Tickets: mlb.com/play-ball

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Summer nights running through yards filled with blinking little lights. Love those lightning bug memories. They've been spotted at Fountain Creek Nature Center and you can learn all about them during the annual Firefly Celebration and Night Hike, 7:30 p.m. Make a firefly craft and hike with a naturalist. $5 prepaid registration, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Concerts and camping in Vineland near Pueblo at Bands in the Backyard. How's this for a lineup: Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, The Cadillac Three, The Powell Brothers, Flo Rida, Fetty Wap, Blanco Brown, Larry Fleet. Pre-show entertainment, Midget Wrestling. Tickets and schedules: bandsinthebackyard.org

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The first of four weekends for the 4th annual Broadmoor Art Experience on the grounds of the Broadmoor Hotel. Well-known Broadmoor Galleries artists, 15 to 20 altogether, will be outdoors creating new works and visiting with those attending. For more: BroadmoorGalleries.com/events

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Curious about those popular little houses, the ones even Elon Musk has? An estimated 52 models will be here during the Colorado Tiny House Festival at the fairgrounds in Brighton. Houses, container homes, bus and van conversions, yurts, tipis, teardrops, overland and expedition trailers, campers and RVs. Food trucks, music and a playground for the kids. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/2021-colorado-tiny- house-festival-tickets-86224502809

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Take a musical journey of the "Life of Bach" with the Parish House Baroque musicians, who say happily, "We're Bach! What better way to celebrate our first live, in-person performance in a year." Guest narrator Simon Jacobs takes Google Earth tour of Bach's homes and churches the live music performances. Selections from his Brandenburg concerti, organ preludes, cello suites and more. First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., $10-20 at tinyurl.com/bjr5b82v

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Opening days for the eight-day 116th annual El Paso County Fair in Calhan. The best in 4-H and FFA livestock and projects, fireworks, a celebrity hypnotist, great food vendors, bull riding, demolition derby, auto racing, tractor pull and arts and crafts. Concerts by Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band, Teague Brothers Band and Exit West. Features also include an acrobatic equestrian stunt show and Extreme Raptors. Check out the packed schedule: elpasocountyfair.com

SATURDAY

Family Day: Science at Western Museum of Mining & Industry on their Super Saturday at 10 a.m. Hands-on science and STEM activities, outdoor machine demonstration, blacksmiths and gold prospectors, radio personality Mike Boyles' Lunch Bunch show live and food from Rocco's Italian food truck. Outdoor activities free, museum has regular admission. wmmi.org