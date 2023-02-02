FRIDAY-FEB. 24

Fittingly called Gratitude and the ideal way to start the year in art. View works by 175 local artists in one show, one location, the Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St. Opening reception for this fifth annual Gratitude Exhibit, 5-9 p.m. Friday, includes live music and poetry. Open Wednesdays to Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., kreusergallery.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The skies above the plains at Lamar turn beautifully white this weekend with the breathtaking annual celebration of snow geese. Thousands and thousands of the winged wonders glide in, turning acres of land into acres of snowy white, a photographer's delight. Meanwhile, in Lamar there are vendors, a trade show and craft fair, silent auction and photo contest. More at High Plains Snow Goose Festival on Facebook.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

It's time. The home and landscaping expos have begun, enticing homeowners and DIY folks. This weekend, backyard, kitchen and bathroom ideas fill Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Opening at 10 a.m. daily. norrispenrose.com

SATURDAY

Winter in the park roasting hot dogs and marshmallows, going on hayrides, telling stories, having a parade and dog costume contest. It's Winter Fun at Fox Run Regional Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring a cup for beverages. $5 per person, pre-register at communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers, cash only the day of. Benefits the planned nature center.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

TECO Model Train Show, Rail Fanning Destinations of Colorado, is the weekend feature at Colorado Springs Event Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Entry fee $10, $1 discount for seniors, military and first responders, ages 13-15 $5, children 12 and under free. tecoshow.org

SATURDAY-FEB. 12

Colorado Garden & Home Show. It's a long-time one, with an indoor acre of 8 professionally landscaped gardens, vendors, experts and representatives from more than 650 U.S. and Canadian companies. It's billed as the "Rocky Mountain region’s oldest, largest and most prestigious garden and home show" and presented by Colorado Garden Foundation. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St.,Denver. Tickets $10-12. Times vary by day: coloradogardenfoundation.org/colorado-garden-home-show

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Automotive enthusiasts converge on National Western Complex in Denver for the 52nd annual Tri State Swap Meet. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. $10-15 cash at the door, online tristateswapmeet.com

SUNDAY

Those musical bells of the Pikes Peak Ringers have been a tradition for 32 years. At 3 p.m. Sunday the group and special guests have fun playing tribute to the man who formed the group, director Kevin McChesney, as he retires. The community is invited to Joy in the Journey: A Farewell Handbell Concert at First Lutheran Church. Free, donations accepted. pikespeakringers.com/calendar/concerts