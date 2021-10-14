THURSDAY-OCT. 31
The scarecrows are taking over Old Colorado City the rest of the month. Check out the business displays and vote for your favorite. shopoldcoloradocity.com
FRIDAY
CurderBurger. It started as an April Fools' Day teaser but customers wanted it back for real. So Culver's nationwide will be serving up a limited number of CurderBurgers on Friday, National Cheese Curd Day. It's a ButterBurger topped with fried cheese. Customers lucky enough to buy one have an opportunity to win a CurderBurger T-shirt. Submit a photo of someone eating one or a photo of the receipt to culvers.com/curderburger by Oct. 22.
FRIDAY
More medal-winning days in Colorado Springs as the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum invites sports fans to welcome back some of the Team USA athletes with Colorado ties who were medal winners in the Tokyo games. The free celebration is on the museum's outdoor plaza at 5 p.m. Among the athletes: Allysa Seely and Hailey Danz (para triathlon) and Sophia Herzog (para swimming). More to be announced at usopm.org.
FRIDAY
A Night at the Museum for the kids as the Pikes Peak Children's Museum does a Trunk or Treat & Fall Festival, 5-9 p.m. The parking lot at 2565 Airport Road will be filled with activities, food trucks, musicians, costumed characters, a pop-up grocery and carnival games. 357-7726
FRIDAY
Ever wonder about those New Deal projects people talk about with its tough-times jobs enriching and beautifying communities? Learn about them and how they were made possible at The Lawrence Dryhurst Gallery's New Deal of Southern Colorado presentation, 5:30 p.m., 122 E. Kiowa St. Jazz by Ian Ferguson as speakers Barbara Dimond and Doug Claussen identify area 1930s cultural, structural and environmental projects and the restoration work. Free, donations accepted. lawrencedryhurstgallery.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Walk the streets of Manitou with a Spirit Guide from THEATREdART and uncover the Ghost Stories of Old Manitou, all about real residents from the town's history. The 22nd year for these walking tours to benefit Manitou Springs Heritage Center. This weekend and Oct. 22-23 and 30, tours start at 6 p.m. Tickets $15 in advance, children under 8 free. tinyurl.com/5kj4xfr5
SATURDAY
Who would have thought that Physics is Phun for everyone? The Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center in Woodland Park and an Air Force Academy think it can be, demonstrating fun with electricity and magnetism, angular momentum and temperature/air pressure. Watch Newton's laws of motion in action. Interactive and there's Q&A time. Shows 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Admission includes the museum: $11.50, children 5-12 $7.50, ages 4 and under free. rmdrc.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Kids, go trick or treating and you can visit the animals, too, during Boo at the Zoo, this weekend or Oct. 23-24 and 29-31, 4-8:30 p.m. Environmentally friendly candy, a lighted pumpkin patch, haunted house, Ghoulish Graveyard and Pirates Cove. Advance timed e-tickets required at cmzoo.org/boo.
SUNDAY
What were those deepest thoughts and fears people had about the pandemic? In an Amanda Gorman world, they say it in verse. Hear those words and feelings during the release, readings and book signings of the poetry collection COVID Chronicles: Poems Written during the Pandemic by local Poetry Heals participants. Part of October Arts Month, 1-3 p.m. at Switchback Coffee Roasters Hillside Café, 909 E. Moreno Ave. Books for sale $10. And there's yummy food and coffee to buy, too. poetryheals.org
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes or cancellations due to COVID.