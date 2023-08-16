THURSDAY

How about this for a lunch break. "Burgers & Bags" free In-N-Out burgers from the food truck and competitive cornhole at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Bank of Colorado parking lot, 421 N. Tejon St. Lots of fun and donations go to Pikes Peak United Way. ppunitedway.org

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Motorcycles by the hundreds will arrive in Woodland Park this weekend for The Salute to American Veterans Rally & Festival. A highlight, the AVTT “Traveling Memorial Wall” replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington and the “Cost of Freedom Display” with tributes to veterans of wars, conflicts and 9/11 victims. Then the large 36th POW/MIA Recognition Ride from the high school to Cripple Creek, returning to Woodland Park for music and activities. tinyurl.com/2z6mydv5, theveteransrally.org

FRIDAY

Is your pet's microchip info up-to-date? Here's an opportunity to find out for certain. It's National Check the Chip Day Friday and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and Phil Long Ford of Motor City are teaming to scan microchips so lost dogs and cats would be able to find their owners. The HSPPR Wellness Waggin’ will have cat and dog vaccinations for $20 each, microchips $40 each. The event is first come, first served, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., 1212 Motor City Drive. Information: hsppr.org/events/check-the-chip-day

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

It's time for those juicy, wonderful peaches right where they grow. Peach Festival weekend in Palisade and a celebration of the farmers and the peach businesses. Tour the farms and then, in Riverbend Park, all sorts of peachy activities, food and products followed by live music. On Saturday, a pancake breakfast, Just Peachy 5K, Peach Fest Parade, food demos, BBQ throw down and peach eating contests. palisadecoc.com/events/palisadepeachfest

SATURDAY

The Switchbacks share their stadium with a Health & Wellness Festival from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron. Ride on in, there's a bike valet at the stadium. Open to the community. A 5K Fun Run and stair climb require registration (tinyurl.com/5n6dk4mz). Then there's a Kids Zone, yoga on the field and health and wellness vendors. tinyurl.com/48m8jkzv

SATURDAY

Manitou Springs Heritage Center Brew Festival fills Memorial Park with tastings from 20 breweries, food and music. Early entry tickets $57 for noon, general admission at 1 p.m. $37. manitousprings.org

SATURDAY

See Torpedo Bombers from Midway and the first test of the Avenger at National Museum of World War II Aviation, 775 Aviation Way. Museum opens at 8 a.m., presentation at 9 a.m. and the flight of the TBM at 10 a.m. You'll hear the full story of the first combat. $15, children $11, seniors and military $13, WWII veterans free. worldwariiaviation.org

SATURDAY

See what downtown living is like at eight of the new apartment complexes during the self-guided Urban Living Tour, presented by Downtown Partnership, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $15 at DowntownCS.com/ULT or $20 at the site. Locations: 333 ECO. 333 E. Colorado Ave.; Casa Mundi, 418 S. Tejon St.; Fiona, 455 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; The Mae on Cascade, 609 S. Cascade Ave.; The Plaza at Pikes Peak, 710 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; The Village at New South End, 311 E. Rio Grande St.; VIM, 322 E. Vermijo St.; and Working Fusion tiny home village.

SATURDAY

A 20-year anniversary Shopping, Sweets & Style Showcase awaits at The Promenade Shops at Briargate with a fashion show, giveaways and an open-air French Brocante Market, an event hosted by Paris Market Vintage and featuring 30 businesses. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com