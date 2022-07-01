Here's a look at some of the best things happening this Fourth of July weekend in the Colorado Springs area.
FRIDAY
The holiday weekend kicks off with Fort Carson Freedom Fest, open to the community, 5-10 p.m. Family activities, 20 food trucks including ice cream and icy treats, beer. A bounce house for the kids. Live entertainment by Jeffrey Alan Band, Elvie Shane, Eric Paslay and, at 9 p.m., country music singer and songwriter Matt Stell. Depending on fire restrictions, fireworks at 10 p.m. Families will have an air-conditioned area for changing and feeding the kiddos. At the gate, visitors and guests must show state-issued identification cards. Mesh or clear backpacks. $5 per person, wristbands in advance at visit.gvt.us/?b=usa&i=carson&e=P1QWQ01Z or on site. For more: carson.armymwr.com/calendar/event/67698
A happy holiday weekend for pop culture fans at Denver Fan Expo in Denver Convention Center. That's why there are costumed Cosplay characters and superheroes all around downtown Denver. Celebrities everywhere from "Cobra Kai," "Clerks," "Sons of Anarchy," "Star Wars Trilogy" and more. Anime, gaming booths, shopping. Friday, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. fanexpohq.com/fanexpodenver
FRIDAY
First Friday Downtown is a busy one from 5-9 p.m. All about the artwork adorning cars at Cottonwood Center, 427 E. Colorado Ave. A new gallery, The Look Up Gallery, inside Yobel at 11 E. Bijou St., art by Clay Ross with drinks to sip as you view. The nationally shown exhibit "Face of Cannabis" by Nichole Montanez is up at Art 1eleven gallery, 111 E. Bijou St. A group exhibition and bluegrass music at Mash Mechanix, 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Patriotic art, popcorn and jazz at Lawrence Dryhurst Gallery, 122 E. Kiowa St. Downtown restaurants are open. Free downtown shuttle. For more: downtowncs.com/event/firstfriday
MONDAY
Thousands of little yellow bobbing ducks take to the water in the Rotary Clubs of Cañon City and Florence annual Rubber Ducky Race. The five fastest duckies earn cash prizes from $50-$1,000 for their ticket holders and one ticket is a chance to win $35,000 toward a car purchase. Tickets $5 for sale before the race that's part of a full weekend celebration, Pioneer Park in Florence.
For the Fourth, an early-day, living history holiday treat close by the beautiful rocks in Garden of the Gods. It's Family Fourth at Rock Ledge Ranch with games in the Barn, music at the Cabin, costumed history, soda and popcorn in the General Store and food in the Carriage House. Tickets $8, $5 for seniors, $4 for ages 5-17 at rockledgeranch.com/event/family-fourth
MONDAY
Vintage airplanes and automobiles are a holiday offering at National Museum of WWII Aviation, 775 Aviation Way. The cars are from the Pikes Peak Chapter of Vintage Motor Car Club of America. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Advance tickets advised at worldwariiaviation.org, $15, seniors and military $13, children 4-12 $11, no charge for WWII veterans.
MONDAY
Lots happening at the traditional Tri-Lakes July 4 festivities starting with a pancake breakfast at St. Peter Catholic Church, 7-10 a.m., followed by a Palmer Lake virtual and in-person fun run. Then the 9:30 a.m. highlight, a children's parade and the big parade through downtown Monument. The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Street Fair starts at 10 a.m. with festival food, art and shopping. Beer Garden, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Limbach Park. Music concerts in the park 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Shuttle from parking at Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road. townofmonument.org/338/Tri-Lakes-4th-of-July No fireworks.
MONDAY
There are fireworks shows all around the area and state, including the Switchbacks game at Weidner Field, gates at 4:30 p.m., and the Vibes game at UC Health Park, but others remain canceled or private because of fire restrictions. Now for something popular and new to celebrate the Fourth, drone and laser shows are filling the skies. Drone shows are planned for Castle Pines, Eagle, Parker and, set to music in Vail. Laser shows planned in Aspen, Avon and Crested Butte.